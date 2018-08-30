F1: Maurizio Arrivabene reveals Ferrari ready to fight it out till the very end

Maurizio Arrivabene

What's the story?

Ferrari's renaissance this season in Formula One has been a welcome addition to the competitive nature of the cash-rich sport. Despite posing a substantial challenge last term, Sebastian Vettel was still unable to beat the might of Mercedes heavyweight, Lewis Hamilton.

This time around though, Ferrari have shown they might have the faster car and last weekend in Belgium was proof of the dominance of the Prancing Horse. For team principal Maurizio Arrivabene though, it's all work till the Italian giants reach the pinnacle yet again.

In case you didn't know...

Ferrari have been praised for their lightning-quick display at Spa last weekend, with even Lewis Hamilton himself admitting the Silver Arrows couldn't live with the pace of their fellow constructor contenders. Since then, Ferrari team interviews have been few and far between, indicating that Arrivabene may have a few tricks up his sleeve.

The heart of the matter

In a rare but crucial statement in Milan, as reported by GrandPrix247, the principal spoke of Ferrari's willingness to get to the top despite already displaying impressive pace, and that they aren't afraid to pull punches and grind it out till the very end.

“We must put pressure on Mercedes because they are not used to it. In the last few years, we were the ones with our heads hanging low, we took punches right and left, but we always got up,” he said.

“We’re used to it. They are not, so the speech made to the boys is simple: let’s keep them under pressure. Sooner or later, when we reach them we will have been the aggressors who took the punches and we know the feeling.”

What's next?

Ferrari head home this weekend and will hope that Monza proves to be another successful stomping ground for one of F1's most popular and historical teams.

