Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: Mazepin's company raises serious questions over Force India takeover

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
News
84   //    21 Aug 2018, 23:24 IST

Force India has come under the scanner
Force India has come under the scanner

What's the story?

The story surrounding Force India has been one of the major talking points throughout this Formula One campaign but was thought to have been put to rest after Lance Stroll's father Lawrence Stroll purchased a major stake in the team through his own consortium.

But as it stands, the saga isn't quite done yet. Russian chemical firm Uralkali, which is closely associated with Dmitry Mazepin, father of GP3 driver and current Force India test driver Nikita Mazepin, has now claimed that the process behind Stroll's eventual takeover was flawed at the very least.

In case you didn't know...

Force India suffered heavy losses while still continuing to be an active part of F1, but the situation reached its boiling point this season and even caused a rift between the team and its driver Sergio Perez. The team was co-owned by Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya who has had his assets frozen by the Indian government.

The heart of the matter

Uralkali reportedly came up with a team of experts and came to the conclusion that it "considers that the process conducted by the Administrator may not be in the best interests of Force India creditors and other stakeholders, and the sport in general".

They further went on to reveal that the process was far from transparent and a fair chance was not given to the firm to compete with other bidders. The fact that 13 Indian banks needed to give their consent because of Mallya's frozen assets has further raised suspicion that the timeline for submitting bids was not achievable.

This has, of course, been denied by administrators who say that a fair chance was given to all bidders involved in the bidding process.

What's next?

It is unclear where this matter is headed but as of right now, Force India remains in the control of Lawrence Stroll's influential consortium.

Can Force India bounce back despite its financial setback? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
Force India Sergio Perez Lance Stroll
Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Just a regular guy with a serious passion for sports.
F1 2018: 5 Potential Buyers of Sahara Force India F1 team
RELATED STORY
F1: Perez Confirms his Future May Lie Away From Force India
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: What's in store for Force India?  
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Force India
RELATED STORY
F1: Lance Stroll's father reported to have acquired...
RELATED STORY
Force India fined over pit-lane wheel incident
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Force India to Fight for Midfield Honours...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Belgian GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Vijay Mallya quits as the director of Force India,...
RELATED STORY
F1: Force India's new owners are a bunch of financial...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us