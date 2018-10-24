×
F1: Mexican Grand Prix 2018 − Telecast details, Time, Weather forecast and Track info

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
16   //    24 Oct 2018, 19:04 IST

The Mexican GP is here!
The Mexican GP is here!

The Mexican Grand Prix is all set to make its mark on the current F1 season as we head into the business end of this campaign.

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of a fifth world title after failing to win last time out in the United States, but only has to complete the formality this time around. Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen will all be on hand to foil any plans of an early Championship party however, and how this pans out will be fun to watch.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit is one that is near and dear to all drivers on track, and since the return of the Grand Prix in 2015, some pretty memorable moments have occurred on track. This race promises many more. As we lead up to the race, here is all you need to know:

When is the Mexican Grand Prix Weekend?

The Mexican Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, 28th October 2018.

The race will begin at 01:40 PM local time (11:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 1 will be held on Friday, 26th October 2018 at 10 AM local time (08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)). Free Practice 2 will be held on the same day at 2 PM local time (12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 3 will be held on Saturday, 27th October 2018 at 10 AM local time (8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 1 PM local time (11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

What TV channel is the Mexican Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The Mexican Grand Prix will be available for viewing on Star Sports HD2 in India and can also be seen via live stream on hotstar.com for subscribers.

What circuit is the Mexican Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The race will be held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit and will consist of 71 laps in total. The race distance is 305.354 KM in total with the circuit length approximately 4.304 KM.

Tyre choice/availability for the Mexican Grand Prix 2018:

Pirelli has announced that the purple ultra-soft compound tyres along with pink hyper soft compound tyres and red super-soft compound tyres will be available for the race weekend.

Weather Forecast, Mexico City, Mexico:

We could be in for a cloudy weekend with possibility of thunderstorms predicted on Friday and Saturday as per Accuweather.com.

