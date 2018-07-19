F1 Mobile Racing- The Game that lets you design your own Formula 1 car. Watch Trailer

Shahid Salman FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 540 // 19 Jul 2018, 13:03 IST

F1 Mobile Racing- Gameplay Screenshot

Game developers Codemasters released a trailer of their upcoming mobile game based on Formula One named "F1 Mobile Racing". This is probably the coolest F1 game ever made for mobile phones which offers the fans a lot of options to personalize their gameplay.

The trailer confirms cars can be customized, both visually ( You can design the F1 car of your dreams through the detailed livery editor option with multiple color scheme and also stickers can be added) and performance where you can alter the gear ratios, engine modes and more. The ten teams and twenty drivers from the 2018 Formula 1 season will be present in the game.

The online multiplayer is the most exciting feature, the "Duel" will let you challenge drivers from across the world in the cars designed by you, which will be one on one challenge. We can also see from the trailer there is one standard car in the game which appears to be shared among all teams but they can be personalized. The Silverstone Circuit is the only racing track seen in the trailer, but the inclusion of all 21 of this year's Grand Prix destinations is confirmed in a developer blog post.

A "soft launch" version of this game is available in Thailand and the Philippines.

The F1 mobile racing games is a free game and will be available on IOS first and then on Android and Codemasters made no mention of the microtransactions, which is a common way to generate profits from such games.

The game should release in less than two months time. Will F1 mobile racing have a global racing series supported by Formula One like the F1 E-sport series? We will have to wait and watch but this game is sure to bring more users than the E-sport game in the future.

