Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 Mobile Racing- The Game that lets you design your own Formula 1 car. Watch Trailer

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Feature
540   //    19 Jul 2018, 13:03 IST

F1 M
F1 Mobile Racing- Gameplay Screenshot

Game developers Codemasters released a trailer of their upcoming mobile game based on Formula One named "F1 Mobile Racing". This is probably the coolest F1 game ever made for mobile phones which offers the fans a lot of options to personalize their gameplay.

The trailer confirms cars can be customized, both visually ( You can design the F1 car of your dreams through the detailed livery editor option with multiple color scheme and also stickers can be added) and performance where you can alter the gear ratios, engine modes and more. The ten teams and twenty drivers from the 2018 Formula 1 season will be present in the game.

The online multiplayer is the most exciting feature, the "Duel" will let you challenge drivers from across the world in the cars designed by you, which will be one on one challenge. We can also see from the trailer there is one standard car in the game which appears to be shared among all teams but they can be personalized. The Silverstone Circuit is the only racing track seen in the trailer, but the inclusion of all 21 of this year's Grand Prix destinations is confirmed in a developer blog post.


A "soft launch" version of this game is available in Thailand and the Philippines.

The F1 mobile racing games is a free game and will be available on IOS first and then on Android and Codemasters made no mention of the microtransactions, which is a common way to generate profits from such games.

The game should release in less than two months time. Will F1 mobile racing have a global racing series supported by Formula One like the F1 E-sport series? We will have to wait and watch but this game is sure to bring more users than the E-sport game in the future.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest F1 news, updates, F1 Schedule, F1 results, winners and much more from the world of Formula One racing.

Topics you might be interested in:
German GP Game Review
Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Motorsport journalist who races and rallies | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the German GP
RELATED STORY
Haas F1:  American driver Ferrucci terminated from F2 for...
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 crashes at the German Grand Prix.
RELATED STORY
5 greatest German F1 drivers of all time 
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 'Continuous Development Will Propel Ferrari to...
RELATED STORY
F1 German Grand Prix: Championship Leader Vettel heads home
RELATED STORY
F1 German Grand Prix 2018 - How to watch? Online Live...
RELATED STORY
F1 German GP: Drivers with Most Wins at Hockenheimring
RELATED STORY
The 5 best Formula 1 tracks
RELATED STORY
F1 German Grand Prix: Reliving The Wins Of Michael...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us