×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 News: Gasly rubbishes speculation over Red Bull future

Charanjot Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    07 Jun 2019, 23:10 IST

Gasly has dismissed rumours of Red Bull looking for his replacement
Gasly has dismissed rumours of Red Bull looking for his replacement

Piere Gasly has dismissed claims of question marks over his future at Red Bull. There have been rumours of Red Bull approaching Nico Hulkenberg as a potential replacement for Gasly next season.

Rumours stepped from Gasly consistently underperforming in his Red Bull and scoring less than half the points that Max has until now. He has been out-raced in every session by Max and there's been a clear gulf between the two drivers.

However, these rumours were dismissed by Red Bull's Helmut Marko who Gasly said called him up after Monaco "just to sort out everything".

“Honestly I don’t want to waste any time with this kind of bull****,” said Gasly in the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix. “I have more important things to take care of, like my job, my family, my friends.

“For me, stuff like this is just bad journalism. I don’t want to comment anymore about this.”

Nico Hulkenberg dismissed rumours of any contact from Red Bull
Nico Hulkenberg dismissed rumours of any contact from Red Bull

Nico Hulkenberg has himself rubbished these claims as he labelled them basically "fake news" with no truth attached to it.

Red Bull has made it clear from the start of the year that they'll give Pierre time because of the timing of his promotion to Red Bull. This has given Gasly confidence that he will be given to improve.

“I think it’s improving, otherwise I would not do the performance we’ve done in Monaco,” said Gasly. “We finished within 10 seconds of the leader, starting eighth.

Advertisement

“I still feel I’m far from getting the full potential of myself at the moment. There are still things I’m not feeling fully comfortable with. But from race to race I can see and I can feel things are getting better.”

Nevertheless, Pierre would still need to up his game if he needs to ensure his place in Red Bull as he has been brutally destroyed by his teammate in the first 6 races. If he continues in the current vein of form Red Bull will have to look at alternatives.











Tags:
Canadian Grand Prix 2019 Red Bull Racing F1 Renault F1 Nico Hulkenberg Pierre Gasly
Advertisement
F1 News: Hulkenberg to replace Gasly at Red Bull?
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: Ricciardo or Red Bull to halt Mercedes? - Monaco GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
RED BULL, RICCIARDO AND THE WAY FORWARD
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Australian drivers of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Renault considering a "Qualifying" car for 2020
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo's Renault move worries Mark Webber
RELATED STORY
5 youngest Formula One race winners
RELATED STORY
42 things to do while waiting for the new F1 season
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo and Lady luck: a relationship gone stale
RELATED STORY
10 best quotes by Daniel Ricciardo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us