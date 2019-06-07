F1 News: Gasly rubbishes speculation over Red Bull future

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 07 Jun 2019, 23:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gasly has dismissed rumours of Red Bull looking for his replacement

Piere Gasly has dismissed claims of question marks over his future at Red Bull. There have been rumours of Red Bull approaching Nico Hulkenberg as a potential replacement for Gasly next season.

Rumours stepped from Gasly consistently underperforming in his Red Bull and scoring less than half the points that Max has until now. He has been out-raced in every session by Max and there's been a clear gulf between the two drivers.

However, these rumours were dismissed by Red Bull's Helmut Marko who Gasly said called him up after Monaco "just to sort out everything".

“Honestly I don’t want to waste any time with this kind of bull****,” said Gasly in the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix. “I have more important things to take care of, like my job, my family, my friends.

“For me, stuff like this is just bad journalism. I don’t want to comment anymore about this.”

Nico Hulkenberg dismissed rumours of any contact from Red Bull

Nico Hulkenberg has himself rubbished these claims as he labelled them basically "fake news" with no truth attached to it.

Red Bull has made it clear from the start of the year that they'll give Pierre time because of the timing of his promotion to Red Bull. This has given Gasly confidence that he will be given to improve.

“I think it’s improving, otherwise I would not do the performance we’ve done in Monaco,” said Gasly. “We finished within 10 seconds of the leader, starting eighth.

Advertisement

“I still feel I’m far from getting the full potential of myself at the moment. There are still things I’m not feeling fully comfortable with. But from race to race I can see and I can feel things are getting better.”

Nevertheless, Pierre would still need to up his game if he needs to ensure his place in Red Bull as he has been brutally destroyed by his teammate in the first 6 races. If he continues in the current vein of form Red Bull will have to look at alternatives.