F1 News: Hulkenberg to replace Gasly at Red Bull?

Jamie Davies
OFFICIAL
News
66   //    30 May 2019, 00:05 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Previews
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Previews

Pierre Gasly's recent move to Red Bull could be a very short spell if the latest rumours are true.

According to the Italian website, Motorsport, they have suggested that Renault's Nico Hulkenberg could replace Gasly and become Max Verstappen's new teammate at the start of the 2020 Formula One Championship.

It may come as a surprise to many F1 fans as Gasly has only featured in six races for Red Bull since leaving Toro Rosso at the end of last season.

Hulkenberg welcomed ex-Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo to Renault at the start of the season. But their driving partnership might not last very long.

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Practice

Red Bull's history of recruiting drivers, however, has always seen Team Principal, Christian Horner, promote racers from sister team Toro Rosso. This includes the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat. So an outside name like Hulkenberg replacing Gasly would prove to be a big shock from the Austrian team.

Gasly, however, does need to play catch up against his teammate Verstappen after the opening six races. Verstappen is currently 4th in the drivers' championship, 46 points ahead of the Frenchman.

The Dutchman has had a lightning start to the season and is only four points behind Scuderia Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. But with Gasly having a struggling start to life at Red Bull, the opportunity to overtake Ferrari in the constructors' championship could be tricky without his contribution.

Will the partnership last?
Will the partnership last?
Hulkenberg is a respectable 31-year-old driver with over 10 years of F1 experience under his belt. The German is known as one of the best drivers to have never won a Grand Prix, but the idea of Hulkenberg joining Red Bull could change all that in 2020.

Do you believe the Red Bull rumours? Comment below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule.

Tags:
F1 2019 Red Bull Racing F1 Renault F1 Nico Hulkenberg Pierre Gasly F1 Drivers Line Up 2019
