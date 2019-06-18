F1 News: Is Esteban Ocon Going to return in 2020?

F1 may open its arms to Ocon, again

Formula 1 is supposed to be the lair of the young, talented and the risk-taking. It's the sphere of competition that favors the daring and dauntless. So when a young man, all of 22, missed out on an F1 berth for 2019, things took a turn for the strange.

There was a lot of talk when Esteban Ocon, formerly with Force India (today's Racing Point) failed to secure a seat with any team for the ongoing 2019 season. This meant that the 2018 F1 season was perhaps his last in Formula 1.

Of course, all of that is set to undergo some change. For it is now that new steam of talk regarding a possible return for the young French driver has cropped out, seemingly when none expected to hear such a thing.

But then, isn't that a great piece of news? For someone who proved himself as being quick, equipped with fine car-control, and someone who was considered fairly reliable - not having Esteban Ocon in F1's contemporary season was strange and fairly sad. Was it not?

But make no mistake. The 2020 F1 season could well bring about a piece of positive news for the fans and the supporters of the earnest Frenchman, who accumulated 49 points and stood twelfth on the driver standings in 2018.

It appears that Esteban Ocon could well return to the grid for the next season. While it's important to state that the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari would want to field an unchanged pairing. Here's why.

Surely Mercedes would desire winning another title (unless they also claim 2019's crown) with Lewis at the helm (to equal Schumacher's feat of seven titles) and Ferrari fielding the Vettel-Leclerc pair in order to submit a fresh bid to tackle the Lewis-Bottas show, the likes of Red Bull may undergo some change.

That Gasly may perhaps be on his way out- as per the latest paddock grapevine- seems to show that the likes of Esteban Ocon may have a chance, again.

When contacted recently about his views on the developing story, here's what the Frenchman had to say:

Our goal, not only mine, is to get back in the car as soon as possible," Ocon told Autosport.

"At the moment my whole management, including Toto, is working for me to get back in a race seat next year and I think discussions are already starting.

"I think [getting the plans confirmed] as soon as possible, that would be great. That would be the best.

"I hope my future will be sorted very, very soon."

