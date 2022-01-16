George Russell not planning to study Lewis Hamilton ahead of F1 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate George Russell does not intend to study the former's car set-up data ahead of the 2022 season. Russell made his F1 debut three seasons ago with Williams after winning the 2018 F2 world championship.

Now at Mercedes, the 23-year-old was asked about his plans to learn from Lewis Hamilton ahead of the new season, while in conversation with GPFans.com. Russell said:

“No, there won’t be any studying of Lewis (Hamilton). That’s because the reason that makes him so great is because of his adapting to situations. We’ve got a brand-new car. Nobody knows what the best way to drive that car [will be].”

The young Briton then went on to add:

“I’m sure a Mercedes 2022 car will be different to a Mercedes 2021 car and compared to a Red Bull as well, and a Ferrari and a McLaren. They’re all going to have their little quirks about them.”

George Russell's assurance of a different car in 2022 stems from the incoming regulatory changes set to launch a new era of F1 from the season onwards. The Briton has driven for Mercedes in the past, filling in for Hamilton at the 202 Bahrain Grand Prix.

George Russell will pose a bigger challenge to Lewis Hamilton 'rhetorically and politically', claims Helmut Marko

George Russell's arrival at Mercedes could pose a 'bigger challenge' for Lewis Hamilton, feels Dr. Helmut Marko. Marko is a former Austrian driver most famous for leading the Red Bull Junior Team program and being an advisor to Christian Horner and Co.

Speaking during an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Marko had this to say about the potential Hamilton-Russell partnership Mercedes have put in place for 2022:

“(George) Russell will certainly be a bigger challenge for (Lewis) Hamilton. Just rhetorically and politically, because he’s also English. He is an incredibly fast driver in qualifying. In the race, however, the gap to (Nicholas) Latifi was no longer so great. Russell has to prove himself first.”

23-year-old Russell joined Mercedes to replace Finland's Valtteri Bottas after signing a mammoth $6.76 million contract with the team.

