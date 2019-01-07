×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 News: Max Verstappen must "control his emotions" and "avoid pointless mistakes" to challenge for 2019 title

Kredy
ANALYST
News
37   //    07 Jan 2019, 19:23 IST

Max Verstappen finished the 2018 Formula One season in the fourth place
Max Verstappen finished the 2018 Formula One season in the fourth place

According to FOX Sports, Max Verstappen has been asked by Formula One sporting boss Ross Brawn to 'avoid pointless mistakes' and 'control his emotions' if the Dutchman plans to contend for the title alongside Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in the upcoming season. 

The 21-year-old Dutch driver had a decent 2018 season that saw him finish the drivers' championship in the fourth place with 249 points. Verstappen could have finished higher in the drivers' championship table if he had managed to avoid a few costly mistakes like the ones at Azerbaijan and Brazil.

After seeing a couple of quality performances during the 2018 season, the F1 sporting boss backed Verstappen to become the world champion in the not so distant future.

Ross Brawn said, "At just over 21 years of age, Max already seems like a veteran, displaying an incredible talent that is bound to see him a major player over the coming decade."

"The Dutchman had a great season, particularly in the second half, when only Hamilton scored more points," he added, pointing out that Verstappen showed excellent improvement during the second half of the season.

"He still has some growing to do, in order to avoid pointless mistakes and to control his emotions, as we saw in Interlagos because so far, he hasn’t found himself fighting for the title and in that situation the head counts just as much as the right foot."

If Max Verstappen manages to stick to the advice, and Honda delivers a competitive engine for Red Bull, expect the Dutchman to be a key player in the 2019 Formula One drivers' championship.

The 2019 Formula One season will commence on 17 March 2019 at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Red Bull Racing F1 Max Verstappen F1 2019 Calendar
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
The personal car collection of Max Verstappen
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Max Verstappen reveals how much influence he had...
RELATED STORY
Red Bull: Top 5 moments of Max Verstappen in F1 2018
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 crashes of Max Verstappen with Vettel,...
RELATED STORY
F1 Watch: Verstappen Hits Ocon after Brazilian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 times Verstappen Clashed with Other Drivers
RELATED STORY
Verstappen says that Red Bull squad has motivation for...
RELATED STORY
F1: 6 young drivers who are likely to win multiple world...
RELATED STORY
5 Drivers Likely To Win Their First F1 World Championship.
RELATED STORY
F1: Surprise Moments From 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us