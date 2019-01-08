×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1 News: Renault managing director compares Ricciardo's arrival to Alonso's glory years 

Kredy
ANALYST
News
13   //    08 Jan 2019, 11:08 IST

Daniel Ricciardo joined Renault F1 on a two-year contract
Daniel Ricciardo joined Renault F1 on a two-year contract

What's the story?

Renault F1's managing director Cyril Abiteboul said the staff's reaction after signing Daniel Ricciardo last year reminded him of Fernando Alonso's glory years with the French manufacturer. 

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Ricciardo had been a part of the Red Bull team since 2014 but endured a stressful 2018 season that saw him miss out on a huge chunk of points due to mechanical failures.

In what everyone saw as a shock move, during the 2018 F1 season, Daniel Ricciardo made a move to Renault F1 from Red Bull for the upcoming 2019 Formula One season.

Renault had a mediocre season in 2018 and would be hoping that with the signing of Daniel Ricciardo, the team could push further to reach higher positions on the championship table and possibly compete with the big-three in Formula One.

The heart of the matter

Abiteboul was clearly ecstatic with the Australian's signing and said, "It was obviously a huge relief, fantastic news – and the way it was welcomed in the factories at Viry and Enstone was just amazing."

"I was expecting something, but nothing in relation to what I have been able to witness.

"It was a fantastic moment. I have never seen a reaction like that in either of the two factories. It was reminding me of the titles with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006," Renault managing director said making a direct comparison with the Spaniard.

"I don’t want to feel what McLaren must have felt with Fernando over the past few years," Abiteboul added stating that team needs to perform to the fullest in the coming years.

"We feel more obliged towards Renault, towards our sponsors, towards our fans, towards the legacy of the Renault brand in motorsport, because I don't want to look at disappointment or frustration in his eyes over the next two years. We have not won anything, but there is this feeling that now we are really on a trajectory to be able to win something. We really feel now this obligation to come up with an engine and a chassis that will be capable of giving what that guy deserves," he told Motorsport.com.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Cyril Abiteboul even assured that Daniel Ricciardo knew about Renault's immediate prospects and expected the Australian to lead the team from the front. He also hoped that Ricciardo would like the challenge he would face at Renault, and believed that the team could secure a win in the not so distant future.

What's next?

The 2019 Formula One season will start on 17 March 2019 at the Melbourne Grand Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Renault F1 Daniel Ricciardo
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo's Renault move worries Mark Webber
RELATED STORY
42 things to do while waiting for the new F1 season
RELATED STORY
F1: 3 sub-plots that could emerge in 2019
RELATED STORY
Daniel Ricciardo's goal for 2019: Take Renault to the...
RELATED STORY
F1: 7 Biggest crashes of the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
How did Alonso's F1 cars pan out in terms of capability,...
RELATED STORY
Why is Mark Webber concerned about Ricciardo's Renault move?
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Here's a new reason for Daniel Ricciardo to go...
RELATED STORY
Tyre selection for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Renault,...
RELATED STORY
Renault hilariously roast Verstappen in Brazilian GP preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us