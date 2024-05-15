F1 penalty points before the Imola GP: 5 biggest delinquents

The F1 penalty points system was put in place to keep the drivers within a certain threshold of driving standards. According to the metric, a driver is given penalty points whenever there is a transgression. The current grid has recently seen a spike in terms of penalty points being awarded to drivers, which is a direct correlation to an increased number of transgressions.

The number of penalty points vary depending on the severity of the transgression. If a driver ends up accumulating 12 F1 penalty points, he's then handed a race ban. In the past weekend at Miami, Kevin Magnussen was one name who was consistently in the stewards room because of one issue or another.

The driver is on the verge of being banned from a race. Talking about delinquency, who are the others? Who are the top five delinquents heading into the Imola GP? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 6

Fernando Alonso has six penalty points to his name owing to potentially dangerous driving in this year's Australian GP, with three more added for pushing Carlos Sainz off the track in the F1 Chinese GP sprint.

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track in the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires April 20, 2025)

Three points: Potentially dangerous driving against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 25, 2025)

#4 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 7

Lance Stroll has accumulated seven F1 penalty points in the past 12 months, with two being added for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo in China.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025).

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the British GP (expires on July 9, 2024).

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 17, 2024)

#3 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 8

Sergio Perez has accumulated eight F1 penalty points, the most on the grid at the moment.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (expires on September 24, 2024)

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (expires on September 17, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires November 26, 2024)

One point: Unsafe release in the pit lane during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires March 9, 2025)

#2 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 8

As of now, Logan Sargeant has eight F1 penalty points for four different violations. The latest was his overtaking of Nico Hulkenberg during the safety car period.

Two points: Overtaking under safety car in the 2024 Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian GP (expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 Japanese GP (expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2024).

#1 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 10

Kevin Magnussen currently has ten F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: These were awarded for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix (expires May 5, 2025)

Three points: These were awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint as additional ‘aggravating circumstances’, following multiple time penalties (expires May 4, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2024 F1 Chinese GP (expires April 22, 2025)

Three points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires March 9, 2025)