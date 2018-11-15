F1 Power Rankings: Top 5 drivers after the Brazilian Grand Prix

Most of the leaders retain their spots in the latest power rankings

The latest Power Rankings were announced on the official Formula One website on Wednesday, three days after that awe-inspiring Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit.

Lewis Hamilton took the race win, but Red Bull's Max Verstappen stole the show the past weekend and almost came away with a famous race win to better Mercedes and the Ferrari machines.

Points are assigned to the drivers by experts based on their performance on the track across the weekend, which could be used to determine the driver's current form.

Max Verstappen took the first place after the Mexican Grand Prix and with another spectacular drive, there aren't many surprises in the latest rankings.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the 5 drivers that stood on the top of the power rankings table after the completion of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

#5 Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc had a wonderful weekend at Brazil

After that spectacular show both during the qualifying session and the race, Charles Leclerc gains a spot and moves to the fifth place on the Power Rankings table.

The Monegasque racing driver put on a breath-taking flying lap during the dying stages of Q2 under tricky track conditions to leapfrog into Q3, where he went on to finish the session in the eighth place.

Leclerc was promoted to seventh due to Ricciardo's grid penalty, and the 21-year-old showed brilliant composure during most parts of the race to come away with a well-deserved seventh place. Interestingly, it is Leclerc's joint-highest finishing position in the 2018 Formula One season so far.

Currently, Leclerc takes the fourteenth spot on the drivers' championship but another drive like that at the last race of the season would allow not only allow him to finish higher in the championship but also would ensure that he would step into the shoes of a Ferrari driver next season with supreme confidence.

