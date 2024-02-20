F1 pundit predicts repercussions of Christian Horner's internal investigation at Red Bull: "Things will start to happen later on in the year"

F1 pundit and Formula E racer Sam Bird feels that Red Bull boss Christian Horner's investigation will have repercussions later in the year or next season when partners start leaving.

The investigation against Horner has taken the F1 world by storm. After being first reported by the Dutch publication De Telegraaf and getting corroborated by the Austrian brand itself, the news has taken on a life of its own.

Multiple reports from Dutch and German publications have been released with almost conflicting information. There have been insinuations of a sexual harassment complaint against Christian Horner by someone at Red Bull (reported by De Telegraaf). Then there are reports of Horner falling out with quite a few senior personnel within the team as well.

Discussing all of this on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast, Formula E racer Sam Bird felt that Red Bull would not suffer from this instantly but the impact could happen later in the season. He said:

“I think that things will start to happen later on in the year and next year if partners leave, if sponsors leave. If Adrian Newey leaves or other team personnel leave because of the ramifications of this allegation."

He added:

"I think it’s business as normal when it comes to putting the car on the track – Max Verstappen jumps in the car, Max Verstappen goes and delivers. But what happens behind closed doors, and then six to 12 months down the line, with regards to key personnel at that team?"

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko reportedly at odds in Red Bull

Bird further added that he'd heard that both Helmut Marko and Christian Horner do not get on well as the Austrian's contract is up at the end of the season. He further revealed that after almost two decades of association, the two allegedly don't look at each other as allies anymore.

He said:

“That’s going to be really, really interesting. I’ve heard that Helmut Marko is contractually with Red Bull, but am I right in saying that that contract is [up] the end of the year?"

He added:

“He’s not happy about that. That’s what I’ve heard – that has really upset him that it was up after one year. He and Christian are really clashing now, is what I’ve heard. He doesn’t have an ally in Christian anymore and Christian certainly doesn’t have an ally in him.”

The controversy around Christian Horner and his internal investigation has led to far too many rumors floating around with the reality of the situation being unclear. It will be interesting to see what the next chapter holds for everyone.