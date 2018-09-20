F1: Raikkonen's Sauber move has everything to do with the future, not the past- Vasseur

Raikkonen will be 'key' for Sauber, in the future!

Clearly for a fortnight now, the biggest discussion point in nearly every Formula 1 paddock is that of current Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen's move to Sauber, for the 2019 season.

That the move has been, by and large, polarised fans and pundits, is less of a surprise, especially given Raikkonen's age. There's, of course, little shock value in there for Raikkonen, who will be 39 in the next few days, is the oldest driver on the grid.

But that "The Iceman" still has a bit to offer the sport and who knows, maybe more than what his critics suggest, was evident when at 1:19:119, he set the fastest-ever lap as recorded during the qualifying run at Monza, prior to Singapore.

But beyond that, the real reason behind Kimi's move to Sauber, a team that enabled his debut season drive in 2001, has often been less-understood. Some cite the fact that maybe, he's still got bills to pay and would love to make the most use of every given opportunity to drive while others resort to Kimi being what he was back in the day: fast and committed on the track.

Having said that, the man under whose aegis Kimi Raikkonen's future drive at Sauber will begin in the next season, Frederic Vasseur, has finally offered some explanation and perhaps, cleared the haziness surrounding the Finnish driver's move.

For starters, Vasseur said he is delighted with the prospect of Raikkonen re-joining Sauber, 17 seasons after he made his F1 debut. That one of F1's old guard's returning to a team with which he first drove a race- the 2001 Australian Grand Prix- is indeed a positive development where Vasseur stands.

Secondly, Vasseur also cited Raikkonen's importance in the context of the Hinwil-base trying to reignite, redevelop every aspect of their F1 team, suggesting that Kimi Raikkonen's huge experience in building every single department for the racing marquee will be a key factor in developing Sauber in entirety.

Now that Raikkonen has inked a two-year contract with Sauber, the impetus on the team and on the part of the 2007 World Champion is to develop and prepare for the future, instead of looking back at the past.

That said, Vasseur also maintained that the team is trying to announce the second driver who will be racing alongside Kimi soon.

Fundamentally, if one were to draw a leaf from the Lotus-Kimi partnership of 2012 and 2013 seasons, then one would understand that given his experience and firm control of his craft, Raikkonen was able to turn around a corner for the then Enstone based outfit. In this light, the thought that Kimi may power Sauber to something formidable on the track in the future cannot be ruled out as being implausibly optimistic.