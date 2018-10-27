F1: Ranking the 5 best races of Lewis Hamilton in 2018

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 48 // 27 Oct 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Practice

Lewis Hamilton has a 70 point lead over the second placed, Sebastian Vettel. The gap is significant enough for Lewis to have a good chance of winning his fifth world championship in the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton was once just a kid from Stevenage expressing his ambitions to Ron Dennis. Now he has four driver's titles to his name and is capable of taking the fight to the best in the business.

With nine race wins in 18 Grands Prix, the British driver has held his nerve and shown immense grit and determination. He has had a terrific second half of the season, helping himself to four back to back victories.

He has signed on a contract with Mercedes till the end of 2020, so surely he still has a few tricks up his sleeve and is showing no signs of stopping. For now, here is a list of his best race wins in 2018:

#5 French Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of France

The previous French Grand Prix was held in 2008 and during that one, Lewis Hamilton finished 10th. In 2018, however, Lewis slotted in on pole and held onto his place during the start. Behind him, a fight for second place saw Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel touch and both of them effectively lost positions.

The safety car was deployed to remove the cars of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly off track. It provided a good opportunity for Bottas to nurse his puncture to the pits and get a fresh set of tyres without losing too much time.

After the restart, Lewis put in a few fast laps to open up a gap between him and Max Verstappen in P2. Once the pit stops were out of the way, the 33-year-old still stayed ahead of the rest of the pack to claim victory at Circuit Paul Ricard. He was so in control during the entire race that he finished seven seconds ahead of Verstappen.

1 / 5 NEXT