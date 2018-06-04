F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Red Bull should do well in Montreal - Verstappen

Max Verstappen expects a good weekend for Red Bull at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jamie Davies CONTRIBUTOR Feature 04 Jun 2018, 12:21 IST 114 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen will no doubt want to get back on the track and do a good job for his team after what happened at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull were favourites to win in Monte Carlo and so they did, thanks to Daniel Ricciardo claiming his second race victory of the season.

But the dream 1-2 finish last Sunday were shattered when Verstappen smashed his car into the barrier in Free Practise 3 just a couple of hours before qualifying took place.

The Dutchman missed out on doing a flying lap in qualifying as the mechanics could not fix up his car in time for the first session.

Verstappen paid back a little by getting P9, collecting two points in the process, after starting the race in last place, 20th, which is impressive when taking into consideration how high the difficulty is to overtake on the streets of Circuit de Monaco.

Next weekend is round 7 and that is the Canadian Grand Prix at the famous Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The 20-year-old feels confident the team and himself could have a successful weekend in Montreal.

He said: "Our car as it is now should perform well in Montreal so I am hopeful of achieving a solid result and making up for last year."

Last year's race saw Verstappen retire after just 11 laps when his car cut out due to technical issues and left the three-time Grand Prix winner absolutely livid.

Verstappen also warns fellow drivers about the last chicane just before the infamous 'champion's wall'

He said: “Across all of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve I think the last chicane is really important to get right. You arrive at such high speed so when you hit the braking point the brakes can be a bit cold which means you have to be careful and get it right every time.

"This will also set you up for the exit where you come very close to the wall, it is important not to brush it as you can damage the rim. A millimetre or centimetre doesn’t make too much difference," and then Verstappen makes the clear instruction he will remember when out on track, "Just don’t touch the wall!"

Is Verstappen under pressure?

It's been a tough start to the season for Verstappen

Ricciardo is clearly outperforming Verstappen so far this season which has now potentially put the 20-year-old under pressure from the bosses at Red Bull.

Verstappen's best result this season was finishing third at the Spanish Grand Prix behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, his only podium finish this year.

Two DNFs and failing to secure a race win early on has, however, put Verstappen on the back foot and may already see him out of the running of the Driver's Championship.

As Hamilton claimed on Friday, the Championship is between the Briton, Vettel and Ricciardo.

The No. 33 driver signed an extension to stay at Red Bull last October which would see him stick with the team until the end of 2020.

A race win in Montreal would finally kick off Verstappen's season and may also minimise the pressure he has been receiving from the fans and the press.

Can Red Bull win in Montreal? Let us know your thoughts on Sportskeeda.

Latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule