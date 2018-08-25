F1: Robert Kubica all set to replace Lance Stroll at Singapore Grand Prix

Sarthak Sharma

Robert Kubica

What's the story?

In what can be considered an exciting move for F1 fans, Robert Kubica could be making a glorious return to F1 this season as early as the Singapore Grand Prix, Karun Chandhok has revealed.

Chandhok is a regular in the pit-garages and often comes up with crucial tit-bits of information based on what he's been hearing from the teams on track, and did so again during FP 1. While the news was not broadcast on television, it was available for viewing on live-stream.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Kubica suffered a near-fatal crash back in 2011 after being retained by Lotus Renault but gradually recovered from his life-threatening injuries and made his much-awaited return to the F1 arena with Williams this season. However, Kubica has been looking on from the sidelines as Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin occupied the two seats for the team.

The heart of the matter

With the takeover of Force India now completed, co-owner Lawrence Stroll has penciled in his son Lance as one of the drivers he considers capable of taking the team to points, which opens up a void in the Williams driver's seat.

Reports claim that Lance Stroll could be involved with Racing Point Force India as early as the Singapore GP this year, which means Kubica would take his place in Williams. Either Sergio Perez or Esteban Ocon could be sacrificed to accommodate Stroll but that is unclear as of now.

What's next?

Plenty will be expected from Kubica if he does enter the racing fray this season but it is no secret that Williams have under-performed this season though they could be revitalized by the experience and racing prowess of the talented Polish driver.

Will Robert Kubica enjoy a successful return to the racing arena at Singapore? Let us know in the comments.