F1 Rumors: Max Verstappen in Mercedes for 2020?

Will Max join the Silver Arrows soon?

If you happen to have noted the current Driver Standings, then you'd know Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is currently on fourth, only behind Bottas, Hamilton, and Vettel in that order.

Interestingly, he only trails the Ferrari driver by a single point. Having completed a rather consistent run of three back-to-back fourth-place standings, starting from Bahrain, China, and Baku, it doesn't appear that Max Verstappen is sandbagging in any manner.

Given that he's with a car that's capable of, at best, reducing the gap to the two frontrunners at the front, it can be said that Max is doing a fine job. After all, he's handsomely responsible for Red Bull gathering 64 points thus far from the 4 races.

But what does the future hold for the Dutch driver? Where will the drivers market take him to next? Will he be making a switch to Ferrari, as some experts believe or will Max Verstappen finally occupy that prized seat in one of the Mercedes cars?

While only the future can provide a succinct answer to that one, F1 rumor mills have suggested something rather interesting.

It appears that no later than 2020 will Max Verstappen find himself in the racing gear at the Silver Arrows. Surprised?

Even before the 2017 season would end, Max had signed a contract extension to continue for Red Bull, a team with which he'd drive in the middle of the 2016 F1 season, and one with which he'd also collect his first-ever win.

There's no inrony that the venue for Max's maiden F1 triumph happens to be the same where he'd be competing this very Sunday, i.e., 12 May 2019.

But the above told, it's exciting to introspect as to what might Verstappen's Mercedes switch bring. There's widespread talk at this point regarding Max making a possible switch to the British team just ahead of the 2020 season.

And what makes the aforementioned a worthy topic to debate is the fact that none other than Helmut Marko of Red Bull has confirmed - on a few occasions- that Mercedes have contacted both Max and his father, Joe Verstappen in the past regarding a future move.

To that end, what is your take about the ongoing rumor? Where will Max be in 2020?