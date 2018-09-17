Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1's biggest champion without a trophy

Sanjay S Prakash
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
87   //    17 Sep 2018, 20:55 IST

A German driver has been in front for more than 700 laps, which is more than most champions. However, he doesn't have a trophy with his name on it. Being a successful former touring-car racer, he was entrusted with the task of driving the safety car in 1999 by FIA.

After almost two decades and 19 seasons of Formula One, Bernd Maylander is still the FIA's official safety car driver, driving the powerful Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R.


Bernd Maylander
Bernd Maylander posing with the latest Safety Car

Maylander is that champion driver who would be taking the lead for a lap or two everytime our favorite racer crashes out, or is involved in an accident. Sometimes, the safety car is out almost throughout the race. The 2006 Australian Grand Prix was of that kind, where Bernd Maylander had the lead with his safety car for more laps than all racers, except for the race winner Fernando Alonso.

Driving ahead of all racers is no joke, and a safety car driver is no less than a race driver indeed. The safety car is a unique vehicle with outstanding dynamics, weighing around 1620 kilograms, and can develop over 570 horsepower. The performance of the safety car has to be good enough, so that the cars racing behind don't slow down enough to cool down their engines or tires.

After Lewis Hamilton's accusations of the safety car being slow, it is ironic that the latest safety car is the coolest and the fastest street-legal rear-wheel drive car ever, which means 47-year-old Bernd Maylander in his car is plenty fast enough to be overtaken by Lewis or Sebastian.


Bernd Maylander
Bernd Maylander has been FIA's official Safety car driver since 1999

Though the job has potential dangers, and demands high precision skills at the cost of no mistakes, Bernd has been in his prime form right from day 1 for 19 long seasons (and many more to come) without a trophy, unlike other racers.

Topics you might be interested in:
Singapore GP Mercedes F1 AMG Fernando Alonso Lewis Hamilton Understanding F1 F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Sanjay S Prakash
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Jack of all trades trying to master them all.
Has Hamilton all but sealed the driver's championship?
RELATED STORY
Are Sebastian Vettel's F1 title hopes over?
RELATED STORY
F1: Ten Glorious Years of Singapore Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Lewis Hamilton is in love with the F1 2021 concept car
RELATED STORY
Hamilton zooms to fourth victory in Singapore, extends...
RELATED STORY
Singapore GP: Twitter reacts as Hamilton wins the night race
RELATED STORY
First look at the future of Formula 1
RELATED STORY
5 talking points from the Singapore Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Singapore GP: Driver ratings
RELATED STORY
Hamilton hails 'monumental' Mercedes performance
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us