F1 schedule today: What time is FP3 and qualifying for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The F1 circus is in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the 2021 season finale. A heavily-remodeled Yas Marina Circuit plays host to the most exciting title decider in recent memory.

Currently, the two drivers still in contention for the drivers’ championship — Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton — are level on points heading into the final race, for only the second time in F1 history since 1974. However, Verstappen has nine wins to Hamilton’s eight, which sees him head the standings.

Formula 1 @F1



🇦🇪 Friday gave us our first proper glimpse of some subtle track changes at Yas Marina for this weekend's title showdown 👀 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 Friday gave us our first proper glimpse of some subtle track changes at Yas Marina for this weekend's title showdown 👀#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/82N5lXU6it

Drivers took to the Yas Marina Circuit – redesigned this year to allow for better overtaking opportunities – for Friday's two practice sessions. They generally found it nicer to drive compared to the older layout. Meanwhile, both Red Bull Racing and Mercedes were busy collecting crucial data for their most important race of the season.

TV schedule for FP3 and qualifying for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Here is the TV schedule for the Saturday sessions, which includes the third practice session and qualifying:

USA

FP3 - 5:00 am ET, Saturday, December 11, 2021

Qualifying - 08:00 am ET, Saturday, December 11, 2021

UK

FP3 - 10:00 am GMT, Saturday, December 11, 2021

Qualifying - 1:00 pm GMT, Saturday, December 11, 2021

India

FP3 - 3:30 pm IST, Saturday, December 11, 2021

Qualifying - 6:30 pm IST, Saturday, December 11, 2021

Where can you watch the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP3 and qualifying sessions?

USA

Viewers in the U.S. can watch FP3 and qualifying sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Fans in the UK can catch up on both sessions on Sky Sports F1. Additionally, Sky Sports F1 is also partnering with free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 to simultaneously air full coverage of the Abu Dhabi weekend for free.

India

Fans in India can watch the action on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD 2. The sessions are also available for streaming on Disney Hotstar+.

Formula 1 @F1



Who will be crowned champion of the world on Sunday? 🏆



#AbuDhabiGP | #F1 | #HistoryAwaits After 21 races, nothing splits Max Verstappen and Lewis HamiltonWho will be crowned champion of the world on Sunday? 🏆 After 21 races, nothing splits Max Verstappen and Lewis HamiltonWho will be crowned champion of the world on Sunday? 🏆#AbuDhabiGP | #F1 | #HistoryAwaits https://t.co/UqOjuXEpQQ

With the drivers’ championship so closely contested, the qualifying session could play a major role in deciding the outcome. Meanwhile, Mercedes seem to have a firm grasp on the constructors' title, and only need 17 points on Sunday to clinch, regardless of Red Bull's results.

