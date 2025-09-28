F1 Singapore GP: 5 intriguing stats and facts about the race

With the F1 realm soon moving to the Marina Bay Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix, there have been some interesting patterns that have evolved at the Asian race in recent years. There have been 15 editions of the Singapore GP, with seven different drivers and five different constructors emerging as the race winner at the chequered flag, with each race often carrying a different storyline with it.

However, among such differing narratives, a few of the things have evolved into being a staple at the street race. So, without further ado, let's take a look at some peculiar facts that dawn over the upcoming night in Marina Bay:

5 intriguing facts about the F1 Singapore GP

#5 Prancing horses lead the way

Ferrari is the most successful constructor in F1, and this trend has also seeped its way into the Singapore GP's statistics. Of the 15 Grand Prix weekends held in the modern era, the prancing horses have emerged at the top of the qualifying classification seven times.

Moreover, this performance has also continued onto the raceday, as the team is tied in the number of race wins with Red Bull and Ferrari, who all have won 4 Grand Prix at the track each.

#4 Sebastian Vettel - The lion of Singapore

Though Sebastian Vettel is no longer on the grid, his celebratory radio calls are still omnipresent in Marina Bay. The German clinched the pole position four times, of which his revered 2013 qualifying run saw him sit out in the garage as his rivals failed to topple his laptime around the street track.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel after winning the 2019 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty

Moreover, he has emerged as the winner in Singapore a record five times. He has an average finish of 2.83 after finishing the race 12 times among his 13 race starts, making him the best driver that anyone could have at the fabled night race.

#3 The Dutch lion has been unable to roar here

While Vettel became the lion of Singapore, the same cannot be said for the Dutch lion on the F1 grid. Max Verstappen has won at a stellar 26 different circuits, but the Marina Bay Circuit is the only track on the current F1 calendar where the Dutchman has not stood on the top step of the podium.

Of his eight race starts, he has claimed a podium a mere three times. Perhaps this statistic has been hampered by Red Bull's topsy-turvy form at the track since the introduction of the ground-effect era of regulations, but Sergio Perez was able to salvage a win with the team in 2022.

Thus, making the Singapore GP an odd anomaly for the four-time champion.

#2 Lando Norris often has a good day in Marina Bay

In stark contrast, the Marina Bay Circuit is often kind to Lando Norris. On his debut race start in a treacherous climate that the Singapore GP is known for, the McLaren driver was able to make his way up the field from ninth to seventh.

With the race returning to the F1 calendar in 2022, he was able to score a fourth-place finish when McLaren was a midfield team. Since then, his performance seemingly skyrocketed in the last two years as he claimed the runner-up spot in 2023, working in tandem with Carlos Sainz, and claimed his own victory in 2024 from pole position.

#1 Qualifying is everything

Qualifying higher often helps drivers have an edge over their rivals at close street tracks. This effect is amplified at the Marina Bay Circuit, where a staggering 86.66 percent of the races are won from inside the top three.

McLaren's Lando Norris after qualifying on pole position for the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty

There have been only two occasions when a driver has won starting from outside the top three. The first time it happened in 2008 at the inaugural race, where Fernando Alonso won after starting 15th and was aided by his teammate's crash, which led to the infamous crashgate scandal.

The second instance took place in 2017, when the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen crashed with Max Verstappen. Allowing Lewis Hamilton to capitalize on the incident and take the race win.

