F1: Singapore Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying

Ferrari looks like the team to beat at the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1 completed its European tour and is all set to kick-start its Asia campaign with the Singapore Grand Prix. On Friday, the two practice sessions showed us plenty of glimpses of what one could expect this weekend, especially during the qualifying session.

The first free practice session saw Daniel Ricciardo in first place, followed by his teammate Max Verstappen. The Ferraris settled for third and fourth, while the Mercedes drivers failed to put up decent lap times.

The second session marked improvements for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton taking a brilliant second place. Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished on top while both the Red Bulls ensured Bottas was no higher than the fifth place. Sebastian Vettel hit the wall in FP2 and finished the day in the ninth place.

With two free practise sessions done and dusted, the teams would be looking to make those final all-important changes to their machines in FP3 before setting the lap times in qualifying on Saturday, and in this article, let us look closer on how the grid could shape up for the race on 16 September 2018.

#5 Both the Saubers make it to the top 10

Sauber showed decent pace in both the free practice sessions

Sauber had a lacklustre weekend at Monza, where the team failed to secure any points, which could partly be blamed on long straights of the circuit. With the way the season has progressed so far, Sauber seems to perform better at street circuits that have enough complexity to the circuit, and the same was evident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when Leclerc finished the race in the sixth place. The team repeated those results at Monaco and Canada as well.

Sauber showed decent pace in both free practise sessions held on Friday and occupied the midfield positions with relative ease. Both the drivers seem comfortable with the Marina Bay street circuit and could well make an appearance in Q3.

