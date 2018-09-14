Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: This is what F1 cars will look like in 2021, says F1 governing body

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
News
119   //    14 Sep 2018, 22:19 IST

F1's new designs are here Image credits: F1 official
F1's new designs are here Image credits: F1 official

What's the story?

Formula One cars may look highly sophisticated already here in 2018, but the future of racing could look a lot more stunning in the next three years if concepts of the upcoming cars are anything to go by.

F1 released three separate car concepts for 2021 on their official website, and it's fair to say that they look pretty spectacular. Take a look.

Concept 1 Image credits: F1 official
Concept 1 Image credits: F1 official
Concept 2 Image credits: F1 official
Concept 2 Image credits: F1 official
Concept 3 Image credits: F1 official
Concept 3 Image credits: F1 official

In case you didn't know...

F1 mandated the use of the 'halo' recently for the protection of drivers and the same has worked wonders in recent races despite coming under scrutiny in the past. The halo has been successfully accommodated in these concept designs as well and look a lot better while also fulfilling its safety objective.

The heart of the matter

The cars have been designed keeping in mind style and substance while also encouraging the younger generation to get into the sport owing to the sheer looks of the car. The objective of having easier overtaking has also been considered while ensuring safety is not compromised at all costs.

“When we started looking at the 2021 car, the primary objective was to enable the cars to race well together,” Formula One motorsport boss Ross Brawn told F1's official website.

“What we established early on in our research is the cars we have now are very bad in following each other. We want a car that is inspiring. F1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and the car should look sensational,” Brawn added.

What's next?

The designs are very much in its initial stages as of now, but this will certainly be a monumental shift from the traditional design of a F1 car and will be a very welcome change in the sport.

What do you think of the concept designs? Let us know in the comments.

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Just a regular guy with a serious passion for sports.
Lewis Hamilton is in love with the F1 2021 concept car
RELATED STORY
F1 Racing Conundrum
RELATED STORY
F1 Champion Lewis Hamiltons' Cars - owned in personal life.
RELATED STORY
5 Best F1 inspired road cars
RELATED STORY
15 Best Liveries in F1 cars.
RELATED STORY
Best F1 cars of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 opens tender process for next tire supplier from 2020-23
RELATED STORY
F1 cars at Good Wood Festival of Speed 2018.
RELATED STORY
The possible contenders for the 2019 F1 Drivers'...
RELATED STORY
Exceptional F1 Records set by drivers and teams.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us