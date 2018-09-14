F1: This is what F1 cars will look like in 2021, says F1 governing body

Sarthak Sharma // 14 Sep 2018, 22:19 IST

F1's new designs are here Image credits: F1 official

What's the story?

Formula One cars may look highly sophisticated already here in 2018, but the future of racing could look a lot more stunning in the next three years if concepts of the upcoming cars are anything to go by.

F1 released three separate car concepts for 2021 on their official website, and it's fair to say that they look pretty spectacular. Take a look.

Concept 1 Image credits: F1 official

Concept 2 Image credits: F1 official

Concept 3 Image credits: F1 official

In case you didn't know...

F1 mandated the use of the 'halo' recently for the protection of drivers and the same has worked wonders in recent races despite coming under scrutiny in the past. The halo has been successfully accommodated in these concept designs as well and look a lot better while also fulfilling its safety objective.

The heart of the matter

The cars have been designed keeping in mind style and substance while also encouraging the younger generation to get into the sport owing to the sheer looks of the car. The objective of having easier overtaking has also been considered while ensuring safety is not compromised at all costs.

“When we started looking at the 2021 car, the primary objective was to enable the cars to race well together,” Formula One motorsport boss Ross Brawn told F1's official website.

“What we established early on in our research is the cars we have now are very bad in following each other. We want a car that is inspiring. F1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and the car should look sensational,” Brawn added.

What's next?

The designs are very much in its initial stages as of now, but this will certainly be a monumental shift from the traditional design of a F1 car and will be a very welcome change in the sport.

What do you think of the concept designs? Let us know in the comments.