F1: Top 5 Races of Force India

Force India has come a long way in Formula 1

Sahara Force India came into existence in October 2007 after the sale of Spyker F1. Co-owned by Vijay Mallya, the team came into prominence in the 2009 season after two lacklustre campaigns.

The Indian-licensed team has come a long way since its humble beginnings at Australia's Melbourne Park, where the team failed to bring both cars home. The last two seasons have been particularly successful for Force India, finishing the seasons fourth in the constructors' championship standings, ahead of both Williams and McLaren.

After a stuttering start to the 2018 season, Force India has found its consistency and is well on its way to challenge the likes of Haas-Ferrari and Renault.

Let us take a trip down memory lane and look at the top five F1 race results of Sahara Force India during its last ten years of operation.

#5 2015 Russian Grand Prix

Strong drive and a stroke of luck handed Perez third-place at the Russian Grand Prix

Sergio Perez's strong drive at the Sochi Autodrom ensured a third-place finish for Force India in a highly competitive race. Third place at the Russian Grand Prix would be his best position in the 2015 season.

Force India put on a good show in qualifying with Hulkenberg and Perez locking the sixth and seventh places on the grid. However, Niko Hulkenberg had a horrid first lap where he spun and collided with Verstappen and Ericsson, ending his and the latter's race.

Force India's strategy to pit the Mexican early during a safety car stint allowed him to take the third spot. With ageing tyres, Perez found it difficult and made way for Bottas and Raikkonen on lap 52.

However, both Bottas and Raikkonen crashed the very next lap handing the podium place back to Sergio Perez. He went on to see the checkered flag and gave Force India a very memorable podium finish.