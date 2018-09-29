Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Latest Updates in F1(will Kimi drive a Sauber as early as October?)

Benhur J
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
99   //    29 Sep 2018, 06:24 IST

Kimi may drive a Sauber car as early as October

The Finnish driver has apparently done his seat-fitting at Sauber's Hinwil facility, closer to his home, when he was at his Swiss home after the Singapore Grand Prix.

With Sauber scheduled to participate in the Pirelli tyre testing immediately after the Mexican Grand Prix, the prospect of Iceman driving the C37 is not ruled out.

Kimi in Sauber race suit
The rumors gained momentum as Charles Leclerc replaced Kimi Raikkonen when Ferrari was doing Pirelli tire test at Paul Ricard last week, and people expect Ferrari to return the favor.

Force India Offers Third-Driver Role for Ocon

Force India boss, Otmar Szafnauer expressed his willingness to retain Esteban Ocon in the capacity of reserve and simulator driver role for 2019. Currently without a race seat for 2019 with Lance Stroll’s arrival, Ocon’s last and only hope now remains at Williams.

Marcus Ericcson thinks his future is still with Sauber

Having lost his drive to Antonio Giovinazzi, Marcus Ericcson has realized that there is little chance of getting a drive with another team for 2019. That seems to have quickened his decision to continue as the third driver with Sauber. Talking to Ted Kravitz during the Russian Grand Prix, he confided that his best chance to get an F1 drive is with Sauber. 

Finally, Haas Insurance Claim Settled

How many of you remember the bizarre crash Grosjean suffered at Sepang during the free practice session of 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix.

HAAS then sent a US$295,000 bill to Sepang International Circuit for the damaged caused to Romain Grosjean’s by a loose drain cover. Now the American team has announced that the insurance claim has been settled. Wonder how much money they got?

Bill submitted by Haas to Sepang Circuit for the damage caused by drainage cover
Renault hits back at Verstappen

Max Verstappen never missed an opportunity to blame Renault's engine whenever Red Bull struggled to the front-runners. The Renault boss, Cyril Abiteboul had a sharp retort

“I'm a bit frustrated by the fact that out of the 20 drivers, only one is talking about the engine” “It's a bit strange. - I don't know what game Red Bull are playing." "We only have six more races, and then that will be the problem of someone else,"
Russian GP Racing Point Force India F1 Alpha Romeo Sauber F1 team Kimi Raikkonen Esteban Ocon F1 Standings 2018 F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
