F1: Top ten performances of the season so far

The 2018 Formula One season has proved riveting so far, providing in equal amounts, enthralling races as well as adroit racing. While a few Grands Prix might not have demanded undiverted attention throughout, the rest of them more than made up for it.

The championship battle is warming up, with the top two contenders, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, separated by eight points. Meanwhile, the constructor’s title is also continuously getting swapped between Ferrari and Mercedes, as the red team currently hold fort 20 points ahead of the Silver Arrows.

The race wins have been almost equally distributed between the top three teams, with Mercedes and Red Bull Racing scoring three apiece and the Prancing Horse notching up four.

The midfield teams have also contributed to interesting viewing, with almost all the teams continually in the mix to secure a position in the top ten. There have been various incidents that made us hold our breath and many more spectacular overtaking attempts that helped in the 2018 Formula One season as exciting as it has turned out to be.

With ten races out of the way, let us have a look at the top ten performances of the season so far:

#10 Sergio Perez in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Azerbaijan Grand Prix was as eventful a race as it gets. Continuing the trend that began last year, the race has had a flurry of blink and you’ll miss incidents and left you catching your breath by the time the chequered flag was waved.

Apart from the top three teams, only one driver has managed to stand on the podium in 2018 and that was Sergio Perez. The Mexican racer maintained his composure, despite an early collision with Kimi Räikkönen causing front wing damage and being awarded a five-second penalty as a result of it.

Perez capitalized on the retirements of Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas to score the eighth podium of his career.

