F1: Twitter reacts as Bottas moves aside to let Hamilton win the Russian GP
Lewis Hamilton took victory ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel managed to finish third at the Sochi Autodrom.
On lap 25, Hamilton came under pressure from Vettel, the Mercedes team instructed the race leader Bottas over the team radio to let through Hamilton at Turn 13, the Finn obliged
Hamilton said post-race, It's actually quite a difficult day because Valtteri did a fantastic job all weekend, and he was really a gentleman to let me by," "I can understand how difficult it must be for Valtteri. He did a fantastic job today and deserved to win."
The team strategist James Vowles defended the move by saying Hamilton had a "small blister" on his tire and could have fallen behind Vettel.
Bottas, who has previously objected to being addressed as Hamilton's wingman, said it was "a really difficult day," adding "obviously a really good result for the team."
Bottas' radio messages to the team suggested he expected Hamilton would hand back first place to him after the danger from Vettel had eased.
