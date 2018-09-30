F1: Twitter reacts as Bottas moves aside to let Hamilton win the Russian GP

Hamilton and Bottas after the race -Russian GP

Lewis Hamilton took victory ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel managed to finish third at the Sochi Autodrom.

On lap 25, Hamilton came under pressure from Vettel, the Mercedes team instructed the race leader Bottas over the team radio to let through Hamilton at Turn 13, the Finn obliged

Hamilton said post-race, It's actually quite a difficult day because Valtteri did a fantastic job all weekend, and he was really a gentleman to let me by," "I can understand how difficult it must be for Valtteri. He did a fantastic job today and deserved to win."

The team strategist James Vowles defended the move by saying Hamilton had a "small blister" on his tire and could have fallen behind Vettel.

Bottas, who has previously objected to being addressed as Hamilton's wingman, said it was "a really difficult day," adding "obviously a really good result for the team."

Bottas' radio messages to the team suggested he expected Hamilton would hand back first place to him after the danger from Vettel had eased.

The Formula One fans throughout the world took to Twitter to express their views on the incident. Best of the Twitter reactions on the Mercedes team order from the Russian GP which snatched Bottas his first win of the season.

All imma say is, if Bottas’ agent is any good, he shoulda made sure there’s a bonus payment each time Valtteri let’s his team-mate through via team order 😂😂😅😂 — Aarav | Veloce aarava (@_aarava) September 30, 2018

Looks like Hamilton was offering to swap his trophy with Bottas. Austria 2002 anyone? #RussianGP #F1 — WTF1 (@wtf1official) September 30, 2018

Don't curse Hamilton.



Hamilton didn't want the win, he wanted Bottas to win.



If you want to blame anyone, blame the team they are doing this for the Championship#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 — #RussianGP 🇷🇺 🏎️ (@Formula1_MotoGP) September 30, 2018

Bottas should have been like "what? What's that I can't hear you? I'm going through a tunnel..kkssshhh. ksssshhh. Hello??" #RussianGP — Chain Bear F1 (@chainbearf1) September 30, 2018

That’s a shame, Hamilton let through by Bottas but makes sense for the championship. No one likes team orders but @MercedesAMGF1 have to get the maximum amount of points at each race. — Elliot Horwood #44 (@ElliotHorwoodF1) September 30, 2018

Bottas waving goodbye to Lewis as he let's him past#RussianGP pic.twitter.com/O944996tat — InvictusRacingLeague (@InvictusRL) September 30, 2018

Bottas checking the "blisters" on the tyres of Hamilton #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/XMPFha87rz — M!ch@el (@MichaelBee75) September 30, 2018

Bottas was told to move for Hamilton in Bahrain 2017



He was left out long in Spain to hold up Vettel



He was told to not race Hamilton in Germany 2018



He was used to hold up Vettel in Hungary



He was called a wingman by Toto Wolff



He’s been told to move over again today — David 🌐 (@CRL_Stone) September 30, 2018

Funny part is when Lewis said he knows how Bottas feels. That’s a lie, you’ve never gave wins away for anyone. — Michael Crump (@Crump1824) September 30, 2018

Bottas: “How will we finish the race?”



Me: YOU BETTER GOD DAMN LET HIM THROU...



Mercedes: “Positions stay the same”



Me: pic.twitter.com/YuugywMUrJ — Matt Gallagher (@xMattyG) September 30, 2018

The crowd are dead and stunned, that has to hurt Bottas and everyone watching today. Bitter taste — Adam Symes (@AdamJSymes) September 30, 2018

.@F1 is Lewis' championship trophy going to say "with assistance from Valtteri Bottas" I feel like that'd be a nice touch — BROOKE (@IAmBrookeCurran) September 30, 2018

“It doesn’t feel spectacular” Lewis talking about the fact that Bottas helped him win the race. #F1 — Jennie Gow (@JennieGow) September 30, 2018

I’m a massive Hamilton fan but I don’t agree with what Mercedes just did at all. I was hoping all race it would be another switch back at the end like Hungary but apparently not. Feel sorry for Bottas but Ferrari have done this many times for Vettel aswell. #F1 #RussianGP — Ben Pearson (@BenP_97) September 30, 2018