×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: Twitter reacts as Sebastian Vettel collides with Max Verstappen to practically end Championship challenge

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
News
57   //    07 Oct 2018, 14:30 IST

Vettel and Verstappen collided in Suzuka
Vettel and Verstappen collided in Suzuka

It was a feeling of deja vu for Ferrari fans watching at home and in Suzuka as Sebastian Vettel failed to keep his head while trying to get past Max Verstappen in the early stages of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Vettel, who started ninth after a disastrous qualifying session, began strongly and made it to fourth before fighting it out with Verstappen for track position. A poorly calculated overtaking move, however, resulted in the German colliding with the Dutchman and spinning off track and falling to the 18th place as a consequence.

Vettel should probably consider himself lucky that he escaped further punishment as he could easily have been handed a time penalty at the very least for a dangerous move on Verstappen, similar to what the youngster received after momentarily going off track while being pursued by Kimi Raikkonen.

The incident between Verstappen and Vettel may have been the highlight, but Mercedes put on a show yet again and Lewis Hamilton strolled to victory with Valtteri Bottas fighting off the late challenge of Verstappen to bring home second place. Social media has been buzzing since the end of the race, and most of them have been openly critical about the reckless driving style of Sebastian Vettel while others have praised the calmness of Hamilton, who has consistently been the top man under pressure and has now opened up a whopping 67-point lead over his closest challenger in Vettel himself.

The German later defended his decision to try and overtake Verstappen when he did, but the Dutchman clearly had a different take on the move just as was expected. Nonetheless, Ferrari have been left to lick their wounds after another difficult outing, and Twitter has reacted in the only way it knows how. Take a look at some interesting tweets after the Japanese GP:


Topics you might be interested in:
Japanese GP Sebastian Vettel Max Verstappen Twitter Reactions
Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Just a regular guy with a serious passion for sports.
Japanese GP: Vettel puts blame on Verstappen for collision
RELATED STORY
F1, Japanese Grand Prix: Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 Race predictions ahead of the Japanese GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Looking ahead to the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1, Japanese Grand Prix: Race Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Japanese GP
RELATED STORY
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: 5 Talking points from qualifying
RELATED STORY
Japanese Grand Prix 2018 Preview
RELATED STORY
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1: Verstappen not happy with Red Bull car
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us