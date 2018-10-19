F1 US Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from the Circuit of the Americas

Lewis Hamilton won the 2015 United States Grand Prix

The United States Grand Prix is the 18th round of the 2018 Formula One Championship and will be held at the Circuit de Americas for the seventh consecutive year. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton holds a comfortable lead over his German adversary Sebastian Vettel and with the dominating form that he has shown at Austin in the past, it increasingly looks like another victory for the Briton, who is on the brink of a fifth drivers’ championship.

In the last seven years, the track at Austin has been home to some spectacular racing moments, and some of them have managed to etch themselves into the memory of every Formula One fan.

Without further ado, let us dive down the memory lane and look closer at the five most memorable moments from the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

#5 The drama between the Mercedes teammates - Capgate

After a hotly contested 2015 United States Grand Prix that saw Nico Rosberg lose out to Lewis Hamilton, the German’s frustration was clearly visible post-race.

Nico Rosberg started the race from pole while Lewis Hamilton started the race from the second spot. An aggressive manoeuvre from the Briton on lap one of the race forced Nico Rosberg to run wide and ultimately, surrender the lead to his teammate.

An inspired drive by the German ensured an interesting battle between the duo in the later stages of the race despite losing places at the start of the race. Rosberg took the lead for a short amount of time before losing the lead to Hamilton once again.

After the race, Rosberg was clearly upset with his teammate, which was showcased when he threw the second-place cap back at Hamilton after the latter threw it to him while collecting his own cap. This incident between the two demonstrated the tensions between the drivers despite being on the same team.

