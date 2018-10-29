F1 Watch: Ricciardo could not control his rage over words for Red Bull after Mexican GP

Ricciardo talking to media after his race ended

Australia's second best had shown quite skills over the years. Ricciardo joined Red Bull as a replacement for Mark Webber when Webber announced his retirement and raced under Red Bull label for the first time in 2014 until now for 2019 Ricciardo parted ways with Red Bull F1 and has joined Renault F1.

In his first season with Red Bull, Ricciardo finished third in the championship. His first three Formula One wins were in Canada, Hungary, and Belgium in 2014. After two years gap in victory, Ricciardo won the 2016 Malaysian GP, sealing third position in the championship standings for the second time in three years. The Australian won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017 and the Chinese and the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018 and still awaits a victory.

Recently his luck with the Bulls has not been going along. He is facing some serious reliability issues with his car. He has retired eight times during this season which let his anger tip over and now completely blasting on Bulls because Bull's had been blaming Renault for the reliability issues. Watch what Ricciardo has to say:

Such strong words are merely seen or heard. But we cannot completely blame the Australian for his statements, can we? His championship title run and his 2018 season has been ruined badly due the uncalled retirements.

Even on Sunday, his start was good but he was struggling and at a point when Ricciardo and Vettel were battling out for the position his car decided to give up. Such a beautiful and tidy battle ended in the worst manner. There was no contact, or there was no grip issues. Just a mechanical problem which ended his race in DNF.