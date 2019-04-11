×
F1: What's the mystery behind Haas' Sponsor Rich Energy?

Jamie Davies
OFFICIAL
News
21   //    11 Apr 2019, 15:34 IST

Haas F1
Haas F1

At the start of the current Formula One season, Haas changed their approach from last year's colours of red, white and black to a near repeat of Lotus' black and gold.

The colour choice is not inspired by Lotus' 2011 to 2014 look as Haas' new major team sponsor, Rich Energy, agreed to be apart of the American team's F1 journey.

As well as sponsoring Haas from the first race at the Australian Grand Prix, they have also teamed up with driver Jordan King ahead of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Now Rich Energy is not like the rivals of Red Bull and Monster Energy because it's a brand not many have really heard of outside the United States of America.

The owner of Rich Energy is a soft-core pornography billionaire, with the drink being produced by a Zimbabwean tobacco farm - not exactly an attractive brand approach.

The more you learn from Rich Energy, the weirder it gets. Hold onto your seat belt.

Money is the most vital part in F1, without it you are simply not getting a car on the track - you may as well just race in a hilarious scooter series.

Around $500 million would potentially get your team finishing at least 2nd in the constructors' championship.

It is believed a team like Haas have an annual budget of $123 million which may rise if they consistently finish in the top half of the championship. Last year, Haas finished as the 5th best team out of the 10 that are competing.

But fans of the American team are concerned when you discover that Rich Energy, on the UK financial documents, have £581 in the bank in 2017 which went up from £103 the year before.

Kevin Magnussen & Romain Grosjean race for the Haas F1 team
Kevin Magnussen & Romain Grosjean race for the Haas F1 team

Their rivals Red Bull are known for their phrase 'Red Bull gives you wings', Rich however have mixed up their words - 'Forget the wings, Rich Energy gives you horns'.

Many have questioned if Rich Energy is actually a business after discovering these numbers, but the CEO of Rich Energy William Storey responded to the criticism by saying:

“I think a lot of people have put two and two together and got five.
“I’ve heard these nonsense rumours, whatever, and it’s just completely risible. I just ignore it.
“Ultimately we’ve just produced 90million cans. As far as I’m concerned anyone who says it doesn’t exist it’s like saying man never walked on the moon, or Elvis is still alive. It’s just fantasy”.

Storey's aim to put the company in F1 is to help grow the brand with some help of investors David Gold and David Sullivan, the owners of West Ham United.

The CEO is also attempting to go up against Red Bull, which is the world's best selling energy drink.

It is a strange background that has left many questions, but the future of the sponsorship will give us more of an idea when it comes to the length of this bizarre partnership.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule.


