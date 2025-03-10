Famous personalities that Flavio Briatore has dated: All about the colorful life of the Alpine boss

Alpine Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore is one of the most colorful and controversial figures in F1 history. The Italian started his career as a restaurant owner and insurance salesman in his native country before setting up the United Colors of Benetton in the USA.

Ad

The brand became a stepping stone to his entry into the sport in 1988 and became the team boss soon after. With Benetton, Briatore won the Constructors Championship in 1995 and won the driver's title in 1994 and 1995 with Michael Schumacher.

He later became the team principal of the Renault F1 team in 2002 after the French manufacturer entered the sport a year prior. The 74-year-old led the team to glory by winning the double in 2005 and 2006 with Fernando Alonso.

Ad

Trending

Briatore's legacy was tarnished after he was involved in the infamous 'CrashGate' incident as he advised Nelson Piquet Jr. to crash on purpose at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix to benefit his then-teammate Alonso.

He was given a lifetime ban from motorsports for his involvement. However, his ban was overturned sometime later. Flavio Briatore finally returned to the sport with Alpine F1 as an Executive Advisor to Luca de Meo in 2024.

Briatore's controversial professional life has mirrored his colorful personal life as well given his relationships with several famous celebrities.

Ad

Famous personalities that Flavio Briatore has dated

Naomi Campbell

Flavio Briatore and Naomi Campbell dated each other from 1998 to 2003 and were even engaged during that time. Campbell, who remains one of the most successful supermodels, had an on-off relationship with the Italian but they ultimately parted ways in 2003.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore had a whirlwind romance in early 2003 which resulted in the supermodel becoming pregnant at the end of that year. However, the pair parted ways a few months after the announcement of the pregnancy with Klum claiming her new boyfriend Seal was to be a "father" to her daughter.

Ad

Despite Briatore's absence as a father, Leni Klum decided to mend ways with the Alpine boss and share a relationship with her biological father.

Elisabetta Gregoraci

The controversial F1 figure decided to settle down with model Elisabetta Gregoraci in 2008, with two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, who was managed by the Italian, even acting as the driver of their wedding car.

The couple became parents to their son Nathan, who was born in 2010 in Nice, France. However, they decided to separate in 2017 after nine years of marriage.

Flavio Briatore reportedly has dated other famous celebrities like Emma Heming, who later married Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, in 2004. While also having relationships with Ralph Lauren model Kat Mack, and Polish model Marzena Cieslik in the 2000s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback