Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull's rivals in F1 want to deliberately slow them down, which is why the entire budget cap issue has risen in the past few weeks.

After the FIA completed analyzing the spending of the teams in the 2021 season, Red Bull & Aston Martin were found guilty of breaching the cost cap. The Bulls breached the $145 million cap by $7.2 million.

Soon after the report was released, the team stated that they had not breached the budget or overspent. They said that their final report was completely under the cost cap, and a thorough investigation of the FIA's report would be carried out.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ #AMuS The FIA has informed the budget cap sinner Red Bull of the penalty. There are six penalties to choose from for the offense Red Bull is accused of. The worst solution would be a penalty that changes the standings of the 2021 World Championship, says Michael Schmidt. #AMuS The FIA has informed the budget cap sinner Red Bull of the penalty. There are six penalties to choose from for the offense Red Bull is accused of. The worst solution would be a penalty that changes the standings of the 2021 World Championship, says Michael Schmidt.

The team has not made any official statement since, but when Max Verstappen was asked about the same, he stated that it is only happening because the team has been performing well.

Many fans wanted Red Bull and Max Verstappen to be disqualified from the 2021 season for breaching the cost cap. After the Dutchman's comments, fans did not leave the opportunity to attack him on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Archit Sasta @ArchitSasta @formularacers_ Wow, what a shameless answer. The reason people are trying to "slow" you down is because you got that fast because your team breached the cost cap. Otherwise how the hell was redbull able to consistently bring upgrades while others didnt. @formularacers_ Wow, what a shameless answer. The reason people are trying to "slow" you down is because you got that fast because your team breached the cost cap. Otherwise how the hell was redbull able to consistently bring upgrades while others didnt.

Max Verstappen's comments that sparked backlash online

According to Max Verstappen, all the other teams want to slow Red Bull down and so they are accusing them of breaching the cost cap. He said:

"I think it's mainly because, of course, we have been doing well. They try to slow us down in any way possible. But at the end of the day, that's how F1 works as well. Everyone is, at the end of the day, a bit hypocritical. I'm fine with that."

Since Verstappen won the world title in the 2021 season after a great deal of controversy, the budget cap issue has fanned the flames again. Teams have been suggesting that the FIA take strict action against any team that is found guilty of breaching the cost cap.

So far, there have not been any official statements from the organization about the possible penalty.

