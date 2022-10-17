"F1 is scripted; His world titles are tainted"- Fans react to Max Verstappen's new limited edition trading cards released by Topps

Topps UK, the popular trading card brand, recently released a special, limited edition Max Verstappen series as he won his second World Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix. However, there have been mixed reactions to it. Not all spectators are delighted with Red Bull and Verstappen after the team was subjected to breaching the cost cap in the 2021 season.

#F1 To celebrate Max Verstappen's second world title, @Topps_UK has released limited edition trading cards!You only have a few days to grab yours! To celebrate Max Verstappen's second world title, @Topps_UK has released limited edition trading cards! 🙌You only have a few days to grab yours! ⏳#F1

Max Verstappen won his first-ever World Championship in 2021 as one of the most controversial seasons in the history of the sport came to an end. After the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, although fans in orange were delighted, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes fans felt that they were robbed of the title.

"The way @F1 is promoting a cheater and team. Makes me feel like even F1 is scripted sometimes."

Red Bull was recently found guilty of breaching the 2021 cost cap of the FIA. Post that, fans postulate that the championship should be stripped from Verstappen and Hamilton should be crowned the eight-time champion. There have been hints that the FIA is only charging the team with a further fine, but many think that it is the wrong move.

Any post praising Max Verstappen or Red Bull has been getting attacked by fans on Twitter. They believe that the sport is cheating and supporting a team that won the championship through unfair ways.

The post about Topps UK releasing limited edition Verstappen cards shared the same fate. Have a look:

Nikhil 🇮🇳 @nikhil69_99 @F1 @Topps_UK All cheap pressure tactics by RBR and Horner. Max should be stripped of last years plastic title. @F1 @Topps_UK All cheap pressure tactics by RBR and Horner. Max should be stripped of last years plastic title.

Joseph @Jolovesarsenal @F1 @Topps_UK Human error champion and cost cap champion. Honestly. Can't make it up. FIA deserves all that comes their way. No trust or transparency since last race of 2021. Every major decision will be questioned until the end of time. The beginning of the end, Had the chance and blew it. @F1 @Topps_UK Human error champion and cost cap champion. Honestly. Can't make it up. FIA deserves all that comes their way. No trust or transparency since last race of 2021. Every major decision will be questioned until the end of time. The beginning of the end, Had the chance and blew it.

Nick Lockyer @Padlock15 @F1 @Topps_UK Unfortunately as good a driver as he is, both his world titles are tainted. @F1 @Topps_UK Unfortunately as good a driver as he is, both his world titles are tainted.

Max Verstappen at the center of huge controversy

Formula 1 is a sport that brings people together, but the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has done quite the opposite. There have been many incidents during races where people were humiliated for supporting their favorite driver.

Although Verstappen was crowned the World Champion after winning the Japanese Grand Prix, many expect strict action against them from the FIA. However, with speculation of the team only getting a monetary fine, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and others have not been satisfied. The Austrian said that he would breach the cost cap if the punishment is only going to be a further fine.

Given the immense budgets of teams like Mercedes, this comes as no surprise considering they would be able to easily pay a budget cap fine.

Nonetheless, with the F1 circus heading to the US, fans will have to wait for the story to further unfold.

