Fans worried as Lewis Hamilton maintains silence on social media

Lewis Hamilton’s silence on social media since the controversial 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has left many of his fans worried, with some speculating that he might decide not to return for the 2022 season.

Since the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on December 12, Hamilton hasn’t made any public appearances, apart from his visit to Windsor Castle to receive his Knighthood and Mercedes F1 factory in Brackley to celebrate the team’s constructor’s title.

In the days following the season finale that the Briton lost on the final lap, Mercedes F1 team principal and co-owner Toto Wolff hinted that a “disillusioned” Hamilton might not return to the sport.

Kendall Wood @Kendall_Wood_ @LewisHamilton If you retire I am done with F1 as well. Let’s have an engineering school for underprivileged children to have F1 sought after skills including driving. No matter what, you are the greatest ever. Whether they want you to be or not🙏🏾 @LewisHamilton If you retire I am done with F1 as well. Let’s have an engineering school for underprivileged children to have F1 sought after skills including driving. No matter what, you are the greatest ever. Whether they want you to be or not🙏🏾

In an interview with Sky Sports F1, Wolff had said:

“When you look at it from the point of view of the last four races, he dominated on Sunday. There was not even a doubt who won the race and that was worthy of winning the world championship. We will be working through the events over the next weeks and months. I think, as a racer, his heart will say ‘I need to continue' because he’s at the peak of his game. But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday, also because he is a man with clear values, it’s difficult to understand that happened.”

PERS / Sammy 🦘 @madebypers Lewis Hamilton has fought adversity and tackled every challenge head on throughout his career.



I don’t think he will quit, I think this whole fiasco will only make him activate beast mode again.



But if he did retire, it would be a sad day for F1. 👑 Lewis Hamilton has fought adversity and tackled every challenge head on throughout his career. I don’t think he will quit, I think this whole fiasco will only make him activate beast mode again. But if he did retire, it would be a sad day for F1. 👑

However, many others, including Nico Rosberg – who himself retired soon after his title victory in 2016 – have felt that Hamilton will be back in 2022, fighting for the title again.

Former F1 champion Mario Andretti heaps praise on Lewis Hamilton

Mario Andretti has praised Lewis Hamilton for his “strength” and “control of spirit” and has called him a role model.

In a tweet shortly after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 1978 F1 champion wrote:

“The Lewis Hamilton masterclass on how to be the best in every way. A champion who wins most days & shows the world how to behave & stay composed when situations aren't kind to you. LH brings his A-game even when his soul is ripped out. Strength. Control of spirit. Role model.”

@LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 What a sportsman and a true world champion. He congratulates Verstappen and Red Bull, thanks his team and the fans. Truly the greatest of all time. What a sportsman and a true world champion. He congratulates Verstappen and Red Bull, thanks his team and the fans. Truly the greatest of all time.#AbuDhabiGP #F1@LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 https://t.co/PZCKevOGhn

Hamilton led the majority of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, yet lost out to title rival Max Verstappen courtesy of a late safety car intervention. Hamilton, on nearly 40 laps old medium tires, was powerless to stop Verstappen's fresh soft tires from passing for the lead, ending the former’s hopes of winning a record eighth title.

Hamilton displayed his sportsmanship by congratulating Verstappen and Red Bull on their win.

