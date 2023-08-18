Felipe Massa Net Worth: How much money did the Brazilian F1 driver earn during his career?

Felipe Massa is a former Brazilian F1 driver who raced in the sport from 2002 to 2017. He raced against some of the most successful and talented drivers in the sport, including Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Though he has not won any world championships, Massa is considered a great F1 driver in the history of the sport.

As most fans know, F1 drivers usually earn quite well during their careers. Despite not being at the very top, Massa still earned his fair share. He started his journey in the sport by joining the Sauber F1 team in 2002 and only earned around $1 million per season, simply because he was a rookie at the time.

However, after Massa joined Ferrari in 2006, he started earning more per season. At first, his salary was around $8 million, but it increased to eight figures after 2010, ranging between $12 and $18 million.

He left Ferrari and moved to Williams in 2014, where his earnings went down to around $5 million. Eventually, the Brazilian driver retired from the sport in 2017.

In total, Felipe Massa earned around $110 million, which is still quite a lot when compared to other F1 drivers in history. Apart from these earnings from the sport, he also bagged a few sponsorships and endorsements. As of now, Massa's net worth is somewhere around $30 million.

Felipe Massa's attorneys sends a fiery letter to FIA and F1 concerning the 'crashgate' controversy in 2008

Felipe Massa recently returned to the limelight in the F1 world after he planned to file a lawsuit for the controversial 'crashgate' incident that took place in 2008. The incident led to Massa losing his very first world championship to Lewis Hamilton.

According to Reuters, Massa's attorneys sent a 'letter before claim' to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on August 15. The letter read:

"Simply put, Mr. Massa is the rightful 2008 Driver's Champion, and F1 and FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that cheated him out of that title.

"Mr. Massa is unable to fully quantify his losses at this stage but estimates that they are likely to exceed tens of millions of Euros. This amount does not cover the serious moral and reputational losses suffered by Mr Massa."

In short, Felipe Massa and his lawyers are currently seeking compensation in the form of money from the FIA and F1 to make up for his lost world championship in 2008. The FIA and F1 are yet to issue a response to the aforementioned letter.