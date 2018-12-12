×
Felipe Massa reveals the huge difference between F1 and Formula E

Nishant J
CONTRIBUTOR
News
31   //    12 Dec 2018, 12:37 IST

Felipe Massa launches new SAUDIA Ad Diriyah E-Prix at the Ad Diriyah UNESCO Heritage site Saudi Arabia - ahead of The ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Season 5 opening race
Felipe Massa launches new SAUDIA Ad Diriyah E-Prix at the Ad Diriyah UNESCO Heritage site Saudi Arabia - ahead of The ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Season 5 opening race

What's the story?

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa has now ventured into the ever-growing Formula E racing championship, which is an all-electric competition.

Massa, who last raced for Williams F1 team in the 2017 season, will be making his Formula E debut at the Ad Diriyah ePrix in Saudi Arabia later this month. The former Formula 1 driver revealed the major difference between F1 and Formula E, and how the competition in the all-electric series is much closer than in F1.

In case you didn't know...

The fifth season of Formula E will see wholesale changes in the cars and technology. This season will see the introduction of the Gen2 car, which will produce between 200 and 250kW of power with top speeds of up to 280 kmph.

In this season, drivers will not have the option of switching cars mid-way through the race and will have to run the same car for the entirety of the race, which will be 45 minutes long. All drivers will race with the same cars with teams able to make a few technical tweaks.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of this week's first-ever Ad Diriyah ePrix in Saudi Arabia, Felipe Massa spoke about how many drivers in Formula E can win races and that the competition is much closer compared to Formula 1.

“I think what makes things interesting in Formula E, and I really hope it happens with me, is that many drivers are able to win the race. Maybe many drivers can win the championship. I think it is a lot closer compared to the cars in Formula E and cars in Formula 1," said Massa.

The Brazilian also revealed that he may be able to extend his racing career by competing in Formula E and that he will probably race for a few more years before retiring.

What's next?

The first Saudi Arabian Formula E event will take place this weekend. Massa will race for the Venturi Grand Prix in his first season in Formula E.

Formula E Felipe Massa
Nishant J
CONTRIBUTOR
