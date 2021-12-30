Fernando Alonso: 2021 F1 Season in review

Fernando Alonso returned to F1 with Alpine after a two-year hiatus and it's fair to say that the Spaniard was dearly missed. The 40-year-old, now in the last leg of his career, joined Esteban Ocon to lift the team to fifth in the standings.

Beyond his achievements, the season was filled with some interesting hot takes from Alonso. He kept everyone on their feet with his driving on the track and his witty team radios here and there. In this article, we look at how Alonso fared on his return to Formula 1.

How did Fernando Alonso's F1 2021 season look statistically?

Fernando Alonso finished the season 10th in the drivers' standings with a podium to his name. Added to this was the pivotal role he played in Alpine clinching 5th in the constructors' standings.

Formula 1 @F1



Alonso 🆚 Hamilton for fourth place 😍



The Alpine remains ahead for the time being



🇭🇺 LAP 55/70Alonso 🆚 Hamilton for fourth place 😍The Alpine remains ahead for the time being #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 LAP 55/70Alonso 🆚 Hamilton for fourth place 😍The Alpine remains ahead for the time being#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 https://t.co/A9uMAxdwOS

The race in Baku where Alonso finished fifth after the red flag restart. The race in Hungary where he put together a sturdy defense against Lewis Hamilton. The race at Qatar where he clinched a much-awaited podium. These were just some of the many instances where Alonso was able to rewind the clock and show he had still not lost any of his abilities that made him great.

Points: 81

Position: 10th

Podiums: 1

What worked for Fernando Alonso?

Fernando Alonso @alo_oficial



Thanks Baku, you always treat us well 😎. P6, solid weekend and good points.



@AlpineF1Team @BakuCityCircuit #alpine #f1 #baku Gracias Baku, siempre nos tratas bien 😎. P6 , buen finde y buenos puntos.Thanks Baku, you always treat us well 😎. P6, solid weekend and good points. Gracias Baku, siempre nos tratas bien 😎. P6 , buen finde y buenos puntos. Thanks Baku, you always treat us well 😎. P6, solid weekend and good points. @AlpineF1Team @BakuCityCircuit #alpine #f1 #baku https://t.co/AMbivgqfnO

The great thing about Fernando Alonso's return is that one cannot pick a singular moment to define what a great season he had at Alpine. For instance, his sturdy defense against Lewis Hamilton in Hungary cannot be singled out, leaving his podium finish at Qatar, and vice versa.

Some of the drives put together by Alonso were so majestic, they almost made fans sit back and imagine what Alonso could do in a better car.

Alonso was back to his vintage best by the end of the season. This puts him in prime position to make the most of any opportunity he gets in the 2022 season.

What didn't work for Fernando Alonso?

It's hard to fault a driver who returned to the grid after a two-year hiatus. For someone of Fernando Alonso's caliber, however, it still took him some time to get used to the new cars in F1 in the first part of the season.

The two-time world champion made substantial improvements as the season carried on. Throughout the season, however, it did appear that he had lost some of his raw pace. This was evident when he wasn't able to establish himself as well in qualifying as he used to earlier against his teammates.

What's next for Fernando Alonso in the F1 2022 season?

The 2022 F1 season will be a make-or-break season for Fernando Alonso. He has proven himself to be capable of fighting for the title. What he would need, however, is what any driver always needs to win titles: capable machinery.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the twilight of his career, Alonso will be looking forward to Alpine producing a piece of competitive machinery in 2022 so that he can put it to use and fight for that elusive third title.

Edited by Anurag C