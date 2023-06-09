Fernando Alonso makes shock appearance on the shortlist of drivers for German F1 team

Managing Director of the Sauber Group, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, mentioned that he would want Fernando Alonso as a driver in his F1 team despite his age.

The Spanish driver will soon celebrate his 42nd birthday and has not hinted at stopping anytime soon, despite mentioning that he was in his final years of racing.

Sauber Group MD recently stated that he would not hesitate to sign the two-time world champion in Audi for 2026 despite him closing on 45.

As per Mundo Depritivo, Alunni Bravi said:

“I would always sign Fernando, even at 45 years or more. I was able to get to know him well at McLaren when I was the manager of Stoffel Vandoorne, who was his team-mate. I was able to see first-hand the work he can do on a day-to-day basis as a driver, his ability, and his great determination. He is a champion. You don’t win two F1 World titles if you don’t have certain characteristics. It’s a pleasure for me to see him.”

He considered other driver options as well, saying:

“We are satisfied with our current driver pairing and our aim is to give them competitive material. Obviously, I think Carlos Sainz is one of the best drivers currently in F1. He drives for Ferrari and I think he is happy at Ferrari. And we have to think about our drivers and give them all the tools to do a good job.”

Aston Martin team boss speaks on Fernando Alonso's F1 future

Aston Martin F1 Team Principal Mike Krack mentioned that he was happy Fernando Alonso wanted to stay in the sport for several more years.

As per F1.com, he said:

“It's nice to hear that, that he has said that several years, we would be happy with that. I think the main thing, and this is one of the big qualities, is the desire to be at the front, the motivation. And I think this is fully on with Fernando.

“We don't think so much about that, to be honest, as you guys know. We take it race by race, and we try to do well in every race. It's nice to hear that but we didn't think too much about it yet. Let's make it happen.

Fernando Alonso's contract with the British team expires at the end of next season and it would be fascinating to see if he would stay for another year with the team in 2025.

