FIA denies F1 test for Red Bull junior Driver Dan Ticktum

Ticktum is a junior team driver with Red Bull

What's the story?

Red Bull Racing has laid down the marker in the past when it comes to promoting young drivers and giving them the opportunity to shine on the biggest stage. But if the team thought they were going to do the same with young and upcoming talent Daniel Ticktum, their dreams were temporarily dashed.

Red Bull have made their love for their junior team driver public quite often, and planned to give him a run in an F1 car by the end of the month at the iconic Hungaroring circuit. But their plans have hit the proverbial wall for the time being thanks to FIA's seemingly stringent super-license rules. With the rules all but assuring that he won't take part, Red Bull may be considering giving him a run in Abu Dhabi later this year.

In case you didn't know...

Ticktum has made mainstream motorsport news in the past, most notably in 2015 when he deliberately crashed into a championship rival in MSA Formula. He had to undergo a two-year ban for the blatant move but has since returned a more mature and measured driver than before. Since his return, Ticktum has lit up the racing world, impressing in Formula 3 as well as in the GP3 Series. His brilliant 2017 Macau Grand Prix win really put him on the map and made the Brit known to public as one for the future.

The heart of the matter

Despite the opposition from the FIA, Red Bull are clearly keen on having Ticktum among their ranks, with the 19-year-old now under the tutelage of team advisor and head of the junior team, Dr. Helmut Marko. Marko has been credited with giving us drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen and may well do the same with Dan Ticktum in the coming time.

With current driver Brendon Hartley's performance fading away, it could be a matter of time before Ticktum makes his way into the fold.

What's next?

As for now, it's a nervous wait for the young British driver who may well be the next big thing if and when his opportunity does arrive.

Is Red Bull eyeing Ticktum in case Ricciardo makes an exit at the end of this season? Let us know in the comments section.