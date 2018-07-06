FIFA World Cup 2018 Grips Formula 1; Hamilton's Plan to Visit Russia

Tarish Bhatt FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 38 // 06 Jul 2018, 17:02 IST

Lewis Hamilton is all set to visit Russia as a fan for FIFA World Cup 2018.

FIFA World Cup 2018 has gripped the entire globe, and Formula 1 is no exception. The tournament that started on June 14 has reached to the quarterfinal stage. Uruguay, France, Brazil, Belgium, hosts Russia, Croatia, Sweden and England are left in the race of winning the coveted trophy.

England's performance, in particular, has been pretty impressive so far. They were solid in the group stage and last-16. They could throw a surprise in the coming matches. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is banking upon England to reach the final and is all set to travel to watch the Three Lions in action on July 15 in Russia.

The passion is crazy for everyone that's watching their country play. [The final] is next Sunday and I've booked that day off, kept it free, because I want to be in Russia that day supporting them! I've booked my ticket - I'm ready to go!

England will next face Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

There's no Formula 1 race on July 15 and Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to cheering Harry Kane and co. The Kane-led team has been in phenomenal touch at the moment. After a solid outing in the group matches, they prevailed over Colombia in the penalties in their first knockout match. The record win has now raised expectations from the Three Lions, who are chasing their first World Cup title since 1966.

There's so much pressure on them, obviously with it being the World Cup, but there's so much support for them. England have such excited fans, there's so much passion in England for sport.

Hamilton, who knows a thing or two about pressure, is himself chasing a couple of records in this weekend's British GP. Hamilton is eyeing this fifth successive British GP win and sixth overall, while also chasing Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' standings. Hamilton is just a point behind Vettel's Ferrari in the championship.

Whether England qualifies for the final or not; or whosoever wins the British GP, it's going to be a couple of entertaining weekends for the fans!