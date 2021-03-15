Five things we learned from Formula 1 pre-season testing

As the curtains draw on the shortest pre-season test in Formula 1's recent history, key storylines have emerged. Teams were forced to cut down on their usual pre-season test programs. Despite the shortened testing period, there's ample to talk about while we wait for the Formula 1 season to kick-off in Bahrain on the 28th of March.

#1: Red Bull ready to take the fight to Mercedes

Red Bull have been the most impressive team during the three-day Formula 1 pre-season test in Bahrain. The new high rake floor, a concept favored by Adrian Newey, has helped the team get the better of new floor regulations imposed by the FIA.

Max Verstappen was the fastest driver in testing as he set a blistering 1.28.960 in the final session of the pre-season test. Coupled with Mercedes' reliability woes, Christian Horner must be pleased with the results from testing. It may be too soon to keep an eye on the Formula 1 World Constructors' Championship, but don't be surprised if you see Red Bull take the pole and win in Bahrain on the 28th.

Max33Verstappen: "From our side it was very smooth, as it has been throughout the whole test."

#2: McLaren have adapted to the Mercedes engine

The two overarching questions over McLaren's pre-season test have been answered. Daniel Ricciardo has hit the ground running at his new team and McLaren have successfully adapted to the new Mercedes engine.

Coming into the 2021 Formula 1 season, McLaren were the only team to change engine suppliers. Despite doubts, McLaren have adjusted well to the new Mercedes power unit. Daniel Ricciardo topped the timesheets for the morning session on the first two days of the pre-season test. Lando Norris didn't face any problems either, as the Woking-based team completed their testing program. If the lap-times from the test are to be taken seriously, McLaren are on course to win this year's midfield battle.

#3: Aston Martin hype died down early

A lot of hype surrounded the return of Aston Martin to Formula 1. The beautiful livery coupled with the signing of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel meant the team started with high hopes for the season.

These hopes came crashing down as the team faced several technical problems throughout the test. Vettel bore the brunt of these problems and was limited to 117 laps over three days, the least covered by a driver. Vettel's AMR21 suffered a gearbox issue on Saturday and on Sunday the car faced boost-pressure problems which ended Aston Martin's pre-season test prematurely.

“We had aimed for more laps and more mileage, but it is what it is," said Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel will go into the season-opener under-prepared. The German is eyeing his first Formula 1 race win in nearly two years, and if pre-season testing is a sign of things to come, the four-time world champion may have to wait another year.

Seb is still remaining positive. 'There's more to come, so stay with us.'



Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

#4: Are Mercedes sandbagging or are there real concerns?

Mercedes have had their worst start to a pre-season test in the turbo-hybrid era. Reliability issues and an unstable rear end of the car mean that the reigning world champions have a lot of work to do before the Formula 1 season officially gets underway in Bahrain on March 28th.

Mercedes completed a mere 304 laps across three days of testing, the lowest amount for any team on the grid. The key question is whether Mercedes are hiding their true pace. Regardless, reliability concerns cannot be faked and the gearbox has caused problems for the reigning world champions. Despite an underwhelming start to the season for Mercedes, the Formula 1 championship is still theirs to lose.

"We can see from the data we've collected over the last few days that on race pace, we're not as quick as Red Bull."



Shov, Lewis and Valtteri debrief from Bahrain

#5: The Formula 1 midfield is tighter than ever befo

Over recent seasons, the Formula 1 midfield has been the producer of excitement in the series. The pre-season test has shown us that the teams are closer than ever before. All midfield teams completed their test schedules without any major hiccups.

Pierre Gasly led the lap count for the pre-season test with 237 laps under his belt for Alpha Tauri. Kimi Raikkonen completed 229 laps for Alfa Romeo as both teams displayed reliability and consistent pace. Fernando Alonso was at his best for Alpine and earned rave reviews from the paddock. Ferrari have recovered from their power deficit since last year, as team principal Mattia Binotto has confirmed that straight-line speed on the SF21 is no longer an issue.

“When we were here last year in Bahrain for the race and for qualifying we’ve been very slow here on the straights – we didn’t enter into Q3 and we were very distant from pole. Now if I look at the first days I think at least on the straights the speed is alright. It doesn't seem to be such a disadvantage as it was last year," said Mattia Binotto.

With trouble in paradise for Mercedes and the midfield closer than ever before, fans can expect to see a spectacular season of Formula 1 racing.