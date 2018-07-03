F1 2018: Force India to Fight for Midfield Honours Despite Troubled Finances Which Could Wipe the Team off the grid!

Force India is fighting a mid-field battle.

Force India F1 team produced a double-point finish in the Austrian Grand Prix. Esteban Ocon led Sergio Perez to add crucial points for the Silverstone-based squad. The result was also important for them since struggled for pace in the lead up to the Grand Prix. Ocon finished sixth, while his Mexican teammate Perez was 7th. They together added 14 points for the team majorly because of some retirements in the race.

Meanwhile, despite adding crucial points to their tally, Force India F1 slipped to seventh in constructors' standings. Haas F1 now has 49 points, seven points more than Force India. Upbeat with the result in Austria, Ocon said that the team will continue to fight the mid-field battle, and hoped for improved performance with the updates coming in the next race.

Hopefully the next updates will keep bringing performance to the car and we can keep the momentum going. The championship battle in the midfield is going to be very close until the end of the season and we need to keep pushing.

Force India might be racing in their last few races.

Force India might be fighting the mid-field battle but there are chances that they may not make it to the grid in 2019. According to reports, the India-British team is going through a tough financial crunch and facing cash-flow crises. Liberty Media, owners of Formula 1, can bail them out by giving the official prize money in advance. However, it needs a unanimous consent from all teams to do so.

The team is on a quest to get a buyer and if they couldn't find it by the end of July, it will be a wrap. Reportedly, there are a few potential buyers, including Force India F1's title sponsor BWT and Liberty Media's owner John Malone. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also commented on Force India's situation in Austria.

The financial situation is tense, but on the sporting side they are doing well and so it should be interesting for investors.