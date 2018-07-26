Force India Protege Jehan Daruvala takes a dream F3 pole at Spa

Jehan Daruvala

Force India Formula One team's protege Jehan Daruvala takes pole position at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in the Formula 3 European Championship.

The Indian teenager hailing from Mumbai has had a mixed season so far, he took pole in the final lap to put his Carlin Dallara-VW just 0.010 seconds ahead of Marcus Armstrong, a Ferrari Driver Academy prospect.

The Qualifying session was delayed by nearly an hour due to repairs following the Spa 24 Hours free practice, and a further 20 minutes before anyone took to the track.

With less than three minutes to the chequered flag, only two cars had qualified and the rest of field waited until the near end of the session in very hot conditions to do a run of three flying laps, 24 cars were out on track in a formation as if it was a race.

It was the championship leader Armstrong who was on provisional pole in his Prema Powerteam.

A Dream Pole for the Indian Jehan Daruvala

Daruvala picked up a tow from his Carlin teammate Ferdinand Habsburg and managed to hang around for rest on the lap to grab a stunning pole.

The Indian spoke to Autosport of the decision to do a late lap, he said " Our plan was to be in the same boat as everyone else, and manage the traffic ourselves, and there was a worry over tyres"

"I didn't panic, and I sat at the back of the group, and then it was a DREAM!"

"Ferdinand hung back into the Bus Stop, and I towed past him before I got the Les Combes"

"My rear tyres were going off in the heat, but i managed to complete the lap and get pole"

A leading contender Mick Schumacher son of Michael Schumacher managed to finish only 17th.