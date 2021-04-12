Formula 1 2021: 5 drivers that need a good result at Imola Grand Prix

The Formula 1 circus travels to Italy for the Imola Grand Prix this weekend. The season started with a bang as Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix in a slower car than his challenger Max Verstappen. Red Bull displayed the potential to fight Mercedes in a season-long battle for the championship.

The race, however, was not as fulfilling for the rest of the grid. Several drivers need to make a statement at the Imola Grand Prix. Today, we look at five who are under pressure to deliver this weekend.

1: Max Verstappen needs to win the Imola Grand Prix

Finishing P2 cannot be considered a poor start to the season by any stretch of the imagination, but this is exactly how Max Verstappen and Red Bull feel. The Dutchman had the fastest car on the grid at his disposal in Bahrain, but was unable to beat Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag. A combination of pragmatic strategy and masterful driving gave the reigning champions the win at the season-opener.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen need to step up their operations to make sure they do not lose out on race victories, especially when they have the faster overall package. Few teams could claim to be better than Mercedes in the turbo-hybrid era, but Red Bull have a real chance this season, and it would be a shame to let it slip.

Max Verstappen needs to win the Imola Grand Prix this weekend. The Dutchman needs to make a statement and cannot afford to lose out to Hamilton again.

Verstappen has to take the win at the Imola Grand Prix. Photo: XPB Images - Pool/Getty Images.

2: Sebastian Vettel must beat Lance Stroll

Sebastian Vettel has been hogging Formula 1 headlines for the past few weeks. After a disastrous debut with Aston Martin, several experts have given their two cents on the German's plight. Some suggested that the four-time world champion should have taken a break from the sport, whereas others claimed that he would start performing once he's comfortable at the British team.

Advertisement

Regardless, the Imola Grand Prix is Vettel's opportunity to set the record straight and to do so, he needs to beat his teammate Lance Stroll. Out-racing the Canadian could be the first step on Vettel's road to regaining his lost confidence.

Vettel needs to regain lost confidence at the Imola Grand Prix. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

3: Valtteri Bottas needs to beat Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas' weekend in Bahrain would be good enough for any other No.2 driver on the grid. He finished in P3, ahead of his Red Bull counterpart, Sergio Perez. He also qualified in P3, behind Verstappen's Red Bull and his teammate. However, Bottas' ambitions are far greater than his current role, and at the Imola Grand Prix, he needs to make a statement.

Bottas' problems lie in his status as the second Mercedes driver. The Finn wants to make a serious run at the championship this season, but his prospects are greatly reduced when playing second-fiddle to Lewis Hamilton. However, Valtteri's performances have not inspired confidence within the team. The Finn was two-tenths behind his teammate, and half-a-second behind Verstappen at the qualifying session in Bahrain. He also finished the race half a minute behind the Dutchman. His lackluster performances in recent seasons have also let the team down frequently.

To pip Lewis Hamilton and become the No.1 driver in the team, Valtteri Bottas needs to first beat the Briton. The Imola Grand Prix gives Bottas his first opportunity to race against Hamilton after the season-opener, and hopefully, he will make full use of it.

Advertisement

4: Esteban Ocon must beat Fernando Alonso

Esteban Ocon had a bad weekend in Bahrain. The Frenchman showed decent pace throughout the practice sessions but struggled in the main event on Sunday. After an unlucky qualifying session, Ocon inexplicably started the race on the Soft compound tires. His race went downhill from there and was capped off by a late clash with Sebastian Vettel.

Ocon's seat at Alpine has been in danger since the start of the season. With the two-time world champion next to him and murmurs of Pierre Gasly's interest in the seat, Ocon needs to deliver a worthy performance at the Imola Grand Prix.

Ocon must be wary of his teammate at the Imola Grand Prix. Photo: Joe Portlock/Getty Images.

5: Nikita Mazepin needs to have a clean weekend

Nikita Mazepin had the shortest Formula 1 debut in 19 years at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Russian spun and crashed on the very first lap of the race. Mazepin was under pressure before the season started and his on-track performance hasn't helped the rookie's cause.

For Mazepin, the objective is clear. He needs to remain anonymous throughout the Imola Grand Prix weekend. This means no crashes, no spins and no shenanigans. The Russian needs to stay out of the limelight and focus solely on his driving. Although not much can be expected of the Haas cars, Mazepin should try to finish the race at the very least.