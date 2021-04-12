Formula 1 2021: 5 key storylines before the Imola Grand Prix

After an uncharacteristic three-week break, Formula 1 travels to Italy for the Imola Grand Prix. An action-packed season-opener at Bahrain provided loads to unpack for Formula 1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton fended off Max Verstappen to take the checkered flag. Red Bull will look to make amends at the Imola Grand Prix this weekend. There are several areas to look forward to besides the championship battle at the front. Without further ado, let's look at the top five storylines heading into the Imola Grand Prix.

1 - Mercedes vs Red Bull: Who holds the edge?

The battle for the Formula 1 world championship is going to be intense this season. Mercedes won the first round by narrowly edging out Max Verstappen in Bahrain.

Consistent issues with the car thwarted Red Bull throughout the weekend. During qualifying, Verstappen suffered a damaged floor which took away one-tenth per lap, and in the race, the Dutchman suffered a differential issue that cost him a chunk of time.

By paddock consensus, Red Bull should have the faster car at the Imola Grand Prix. However, with a three-week gap between races, it would be foolish to suggest Mercedes haven't made improvements. Have Mercedes been able to close the gap to Red Bull in these three weeks? Can Red Bull overcome mechanical and reliability issues on their car during the Imola Grand Prix weekend? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: it will be close at the top.

2 - Can the Imola Grand Prix deliver a weekend like Bahrain?

The Bahrain Grand Prix was everything that a Formula 1 fan could ask for. The season-opener had a close battle up front between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The midfield was embroiled in a game of strategy as well.

The race had a lot of wheel-to-wheel action on display, which can be attributed to the track's characteristics. Imola, on the other hand, is a track not known for exciting racing. The track is not conducive to wheel-to-wheel action, as was evident in last season's Imola Grand Prix. The race barely had any overtakes, and more often than not, the finishing positions are decided after Saturday's qualifying.

There are a lot of unanswered questions going into the Imola Grand Prix, however, fans should not expect the tight wheel-to-wheel racing we saw in Bahrain.

3 - Who will be the "best of the rest" at the Imola Grand Prix?

Proud of this team and everyone at @McLarenF1 ✊ pic.twitter.com/0kaF35GRZX — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 30, 2021

McLaren took the tag of "best of the rest" in Bahrain. The team had decent pace in qualifying but especially made their mark in the race. McLaren finished with both drivers in the points, Norris in P4 and new signing Ricciardo in P7.

However, Pierre Gasly's true pace could not be seen on the weekend. His AlphaTauri was quicker than McLaren in qualifying, but suffered early damage in the race, taking the Frenchman out of the midfield battle.

The Formula 1 midfield is extremely competitive this season. Five teams are vying for the tag of "best of the rest", and it will often come down to whether the track suits a certain team. In Bahrain, McLaren and Ferrari held an advantage over the others, but this could easily change at the Imola Grand Prix.

Who holds the edge at the Imola Grand Prix? Only time will tell.

4 - How will Sebastian Vettel perform this weekend?

Sebastian Vettel has hogged the headlines since his disastrous debut with Aston Martin. The four-time world champion has dominated the news cycle in the last few weeks, with every Formula 1 expert providing their two cents on the German's situation.

Coming into the Imola Grand Prix, the spotlight will be on Aston Martin's star driver. Vettel has admittedly struggled with the car, but as a former champion, excuses can only take him so far. Vettel needs to regain his form at the Imola Grand Prix. However, a similar performance to his race in Bahrain could see more experts coming for his head. This holds especially true after Aston Martin signed Nico Hulkenberg to a reserve role.

5 - Ocon is in a fight for survival at the Imola Grand Prix

Not the result that we hoped for but we have shown fighting spirit today, we will be back on the next one🔥#EO31 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/Ksw07Gcfcj — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) March 28, 2021

Esteban Ocon's career is at stake. At the Imola Grand Prix, the Frenchman needs to beat Fernando Alonso. Since his return to Formula 1 last year, Ocon has been unable to beat his teammates. He struggled against Daniel Ricciardo last year and has continued to be slower than his Spanish teammate this year. To be recognized as the best in the sport, Ocon needs to beat the best. With his seat now in jeopardy after rumors linked Pierre Gasly to Alpine, Ocon needs to make his presence felt.

In a way, Ocon's task at the Imola Grand Prix is simple. He needs to beat Fernando Alonso by hook or by crook. If he is unable to mount a serious challenge against the Spaniard, Esteban Ocon could find himself out of Formula 1 again, and maybe this time for good.