Formula 1 2021: Lewis Hamilton excited for fans after close battle with Verstrappen at Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is very excited for the fans over the prospect of potentially battling against Max Verstappen for the 2021 Formula 1 world championship.

The seven-time world champion had an amazing wheel-to-wheel battle with the Dutchman at Bahrain which went down to the wire. In the end, it was Hamilton who took the checkered flag after Verstappen was told to give Hamilton the lead back after he exceeded track limits while overtaking the Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to fighting Verstappen

In a recent interview with formula1.com, Lewis Hamilton said that is very happy for the Formula 1 fans who are finally witnessing a battle between him and Verstappen.

“Yeah, I’m super excited and super happy for the fans, that they are excited. I think it’s something that all the fans have wanted for a long time."

Formula 1 fans had been waiting a long time for Hamilton to battle it out against Verstappen. And now, since Red Bull looks equally strong, if not stronger, than the Mercedes W12, it looks like it is going to be a head-to-head race to the title between these two.

I love the challenge. I love this sport. What a way to start the season 🙌🏾 today is a reminder that through harnessing and channeling our collective power, we can accomplish great things. It’s great to be back 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bazzkXTsag — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 28, 2021

Hamilton is aware that this is going to be an extremely close and difficult fight if the Brit wants to win a record eighth world championship. Lewis Hamilton said he is conscious of the pace that Red Bull are carrying after Verstappen took pole position by almost four-tenths of a second at Bahrain.

“I think Red Bull’s pace is incredibly strong, as you could see. We can’t match them in qualifying right now. That’s a big, big step for us but obviously I thought we could get closer within the race – but that was a little bit too close for my liking.”

In order to witness the second iteration of Hamilton vs Verstappen, Formula 1 fans will have to wait for 16 days before F1 returns to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which is going to take place from 16th to 18th April 2021.