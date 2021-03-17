Formula 1 2021 team preview: AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri had a fantastic 2020 season in Formula 1. They won just the second race in the team's history at Monza. Pierre Gasly's performances were superb as the car complemented his driving style.

Their 2021 challenger has a similar DNA to last season's car. It has good driveability coupled with compliant handling. This year, the team lines up on the grid with young Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda accompanying Pierre Gasly.

Team: AlphaTauri

Strengths

Alpha Tauri has inherited some of the characteristics of the AT01. Photo: Joe Portlock/Getty Images.

AlphaTauri have retained the strengths of their 2020 challenger. The AT01 was a beautiful car that offered smooth handling and decent overall pace. The car produced great results at the hands of Pierre Gasly.

The pre-season test indicated that the 2021 car made a step up in performance while maintaining last year's handling and driveability.

Weakness

AlphaTauri could face a potential headache later in the season. If Yuki Tsunoda regularly outraces Pierre Gasly, the team could have to make changes to their driver lineup for 2022. This is because of Red Bull's insistence on having the fastest possible driver with the main team.

Gasly was demoted by Red Bull in 2019, after a torrid start to the season for the Frenchman. He put together a stellar 2020 campaign, including a race win. This was not enough for Red Bull, as they quickly signed Sergio Perez in the offseason, instead of promoting Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman thrives on comfort with the team. He doesn't perform to his ability when things are going against him, or the team puts him under undue pressure. If Tsunoda can consistently beat Gasly, this could prompt bad performances from the Frenchman.

Drivers

Pierre Gasly

We go red in 2021.🔴🔴🔴

Happy to show you my new helmet design for this season. I hope you'll like it as much as I do.

After being snubbed by Red Bull, Pierre Gasly showed his true potential in 2020. He put in some stellar drives throughout the season as he combined his startling pace with consistency.

His win at the Italian Grand Prix was the highlight of the season for many reasons. Monza is AlphaTauri's home race, and he won after absorbing tremendous pressure from Carlos Sainz, Jr.

The Frenchman proved his ability in the AlphaTauri last year. Another stellar year could prompt Red Bull to make a change.

Yuki Tsunoda

C5 tyre was just 😍😍 https://t.co/roysFITPjG — 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) March 15, 2021

Yuki Tsunoda is Formula 1's "pocket dynamite". In his first pre-season test, Tsunoda impressed the paddock with his speed and control.

The rookie had an impressive debut season in Formula 2 last year, which prompted Red Bull to give the young Japanese a chance. Yuki Tsunoda will have a chance to light up the midfield in the AlphaTauri, the same way Max Verstappen did in the past.

Pre-season Test Form Guide

According to Gary Anderson and Karun Chandhok, the AlphaTauri challenger has the potential to be in the top half of the midfield. The team completed its pre-season testing program without a hitch, and looked impressive on all days.

AlphaTauri was also one of the few teams that tried low-fuel runs at Bahrain, and the car looked quick.

2021 Formula 1 season predictions

If the pre-season test is to be taken seriously, then AlphaTauri has a fast car on their hands. The key question is whether the team can develop the car further in the season and if they have the operational efficiency to compete with other midfield teams.

Most midfield teams looked even on pace at the pre-season test. If this remains the case throughout the season, their relatively inexperienced driver lineup could be the team's downfall.