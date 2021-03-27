Formula 1 2021: Where to watch Bahrain Grand Prix Race? Time, TV schedule & live stream - 28th March, 2021

The 2021 Formula 1 season opens at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Amongst all the practice and qualifying hype, it's the race on Sunday which catches the maximum attention from viewers worldwide. Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix is a 57 lap race around the 5.4 km long Bahrain International Circuit, which comprises of two DRS zones and 15 corners. This is the 18th season in a row featuring the Bahrain Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have looked like the pair to beat this weekend after topping both practice sessions on Friday. However, with Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and the McLaren drivers in close proximity, we are set for an explosive season-opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The track provides a lot of overtaking opportunities with two DRS zones and multiple low-speed corners for drivers to capitalize on.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix Race?

The Bahrain Grand Prix race will take place on 28th March 2021, at 18:00 PM local (Bahrain) time. The race usually lasts for two hours, barring any yellow or red flags.

For fans in the UK, the race begins at 4 PM GMT.

For viewers in the United States, the race will begin at 11 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, the Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 8:30 PM IST.

TV schedule for the Bahrain Grand Prix Race

Advertisement

The Bahrain Grand Prix race will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom. Coverage will begin at 2:30 PM (BST) with a 90 minute build-up show.

In India, the race will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Indian fans can also live stream the event on Disney + Hotstar. Coverage begins at 8:25 PM.

In the United States, coverage will begin on ESPN 2 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time with a pre-race show followed up by the Bahrain Grand Prix race from 10:55 AM.

All Formula 1 sessions are also available on f1tv.com in selected countries.