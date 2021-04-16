Formula 1 2021: Where to watch Imola Grand Prix Saturday practice session? Time, TV schedule & live stream - 17th April, 2021

Formula 1 turns to Italy for the Imola Grand Prix. Round 2 of the championship started on the 16th of April, with two practice sessions scheduled for Friday. Saturday will see another hour-long practice session, followed by qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, the 18th of April, 2021.

Saturday's FP3 is one of the most important practice sessions for teams. The paddock usually spends this hour optimizing their cars for qualifying. Saturday's practice is usually the fastest of the three sessions.

The grid looks extremely close at the Imola Grand Prix weekend. After FP1, the Mercedes cars led Max Verstappen's Red Bull by 0.058 seconds, with Valtteri Bottas topping the timesheet.

The two Italian teams, Ferrari and AlphaTauri were fourth and fifth, respectively. Charles Leclerc finished the session in P4, one place ahead of Pierre Gasly.

The Imola Grand Prix is set to be another classic race. With the entire pack closer than ever before and a forecast of rain for Sunday, fans can get ready for fireworks at the Autodromo Internazional Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

🏁 TOP TEN: FP1 🏁



BOT 📸

HAM

VER

LEC

GAS

SAI

ALO

STR

LAT

RIC#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/AAAD8wIHbR — Formula 1 (@F1) April 16, 2021

When is the Saturday Practice for the Imola Grand Prix?

The Saturday practice session for the Imola Grand Prix is going to take place on 17th April 2021, at 11:00 AM local (CET) time. The practice session lasts for 60 minutes which includes any red flag stoppages.

For fans in the UK, the practice session begins at 10:00 AM BST.

For viewers in the United States, FP3 will begin at 5 AM Eastern Time.

Advertisement

For fans in India, qualifying begins at 2:30 PM IST.

TV schedule for Imola Grand Prix Saturday Practice

Just like every season, the FP3 session for the Imola Grand Prix will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom, the coverage for which will begin at 9:45 AM BST with a 15 minute build-up show.

In India, FP3 will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Indian fans can also live stream the event on Disney + Hotstar. Coverage begins at 2:25 PM.

In the United States, FP3 will be shown live on ESPN 2 from 5:00 AM Eastern Time.

All Formula 1 sessions are also available on f1tv.com in selected countries.